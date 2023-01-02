Global Surgical Masks Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 5,065.58 Million By 2030, Expecting 5.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

The Global Tissue Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.6% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising incidence of cancer is one of the main factors propelling this market’s enhanced revenue growth. Over 10 million fatalities, or roughly one in every six, will be attributable to cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death worldwide. Around 30% of cancer incidences in low- and lower-middle-income countries are caused by cancer-causing infections such the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis. Making decisions for the best possible caregiving involves taking tissue diagnostics into account. Without a thorough diagnosis, patients cannot be treated effectively. The necessity for tissue diagnostics to aid in the treatment process is expanding due to the rise in the incidence of various types of cancer around the world, which is fueling market revenue growth.

1 DAY AGO