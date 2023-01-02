ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

James (Jim) Franklin Newman

James (Jim) Franklin Newman 94, of Clayton, NC was surrounded by loved ones as he went to heaven on January 1, 2023. He was predeceased in death by his parents Isaac Newman and Selena C. Newman (Truex) of Belmar, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy M. Newman of Clayton, NC.
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Lloyd (Steve) Dwight Stephenson

Lloyd Dwight (Steve) Stephenson Jr. went to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 31st, 2022, in his home with his wife Beth and fur babies Roxie and Chloe by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Johnston County on March 19, 1938 to Lloyd Dwight and...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Winnie Sullivan Rutter

Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Linda Ann Boykin

Linda Ann Moore Boykin died in the early hours of January 3, 2023, with her loving husband of 51 years, Jimmy Boykin, by her side. Thank you to the staff of SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, for their compassionate care. Linda, a feisty, 5’2″ beauty with blue eyes and silver hair, was born in Smithfield on February 21, 1952, to the late Jimmy Moore and Genevieve Moore.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Tommy Wilson Barbour

Willow Springs, NC: Mr. Tommy Wilson Barbour, age 79, of Buckhaven Drive, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held-12:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Hilltop Church in Fuquay Varina, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jones. Burial will follow in Fellowship Community Cemetery in Angier, NC.
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
jocoreport.com

Harold Stanley Bracewell

Harold Stanley Bracewell, 61, of Princeton passed away at UNC Johnston Health Care on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Mr. Bracewell was born on February 14, 1961 in Tampa, Florida to the late Clarence Weyman Bracewell and Ruth Arlene Roller Bracewell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brandy Michelle Bracewell; brothers, Robert Clifton Johns, Weyman Paul Bracewell, and Clarence Weyman Bracewell, Jr.
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Slade Appointed To Statewide Independent Living Council

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Jordan Franklin Slade of Clayton to the Statewide Independent Living Council. Slade is a traumatic brain injury and stroke survivor. Slade is an advocate for brain injury survivors and also serves on the North Carolina Brain Injury Advisory Council.
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Glenn Nelson Harper

Princeton – Glenn Nelson Harper, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born on August 23, 1964, to the late George Glenwood Harper and Linda Stanley West in Johnston County. Glenn was a kind and gentle-hearted Christian man. He enjoyed reloading ammo and gun smithing. When he was younger, Glenn was on the fire department in Benson for many years. He was the best husband, brother, dad and pop in the world and he loved spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Ernestine “Peggy” Barbour

Lillington, NC: Miss Ernestine “Peggy” Barbour, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January, 1, 2023 at Kitty Askins in Goldsboro. There will be a Celebration of Life Service along with a Private Family Graveside Service held at a later date. Miss Ernestine was born on August 22, 1954...
LILLINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Former Hotel, Town Hall Building Sold

SMITHFIELD – The former Smithfield Town Hall building, originally the Hotel Gabriel Johnston, at the corner of S. Fourth and Johnston Streets in Downtown Smithfield has been sold. According to tax records, Noviomagus, LLC purchased the property December 30, 2022 from the current owner, Fourth Street Associates, LLC. The...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Charles Lynwood Renfrow

Charles Lynwood Renfrow, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Wilson County on May 25, 1946, he was the son to the late Rev. Willie E. Renfrow and Sallie Hare Renfrow. Lyn was...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure

GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Retired Smithfield Police Chief Recognized

SMITHFIELD – Mayor Andy Moore and the Smithfield Town Council recognized retired Police Chief Keith Powell during their December council meeting. Powell retired November 30, 2022 after 30 years of service to the Smithfield Police Department. Powell was named police chief in 2016 to replace Mike Scott, the former...
SMITHFIELD, NC

