Princeton – Glenn Nelson Harper, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born on August 23, 1964, to the late George Glenwood Harper and Linda Stanley West in Johnston County. Glenn was a kind and gentle-hearted Christian man. He enjoyed reloading ammo and gun smithing. When he was younger, Glenn was on the fire department in Benson for many years. He was the best husband, brother, dad and pop in the world and he loved spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

PRINCETON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO