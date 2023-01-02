Read full article on original website
James (Jim) Franklin Newman
James (Jim) Franklin Newman 94, of Clayton, NC was surrounded by loved ones as he went to heaven on January 1, 2023. He was predeceased in death by his parents Isaac Newman and Selena C. Newman (Truex) of Belmar, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy M. Newman of Clayton, NC.
Lloyd (Steve) Dwight Stephenson
Lloyd Dwight (Steve) Stephenson Jr. went to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 31st, 2022, in his home with his wife Beth and fur babies Roxie and Chloe by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Johnston County on March 19, 1938 to Lloyd Dwight and...
Winnie Sullivan Rutter
Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
Linda Ann Boykin
Linda Ann Moore Boykin died in the early hours of January 3, 2023, with her loving husband of 51 years, Jimmy Boykin, by her side. Thank you to the staff of SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, for their compassionate care. Linda, a feisty, 5’2″ beauty with blue eyes and silver hair, was born in Smithfield on February 21, 1952, to the late Jimmy Moore and Genevieve Moore.
Tommy Wilson Barbour
Willow Springs, NC: Mr. Tommy Wilson Barbour, age 79, of Buckhaven Drive, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held-12:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Hilltop Church in Fuquay Varina, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jones. Burial will follow in Fellowship Community Cemetery in Angier, NC.
Harold Stanley Bracewell
Harold Stanley Bracewell, 61, of Princeton passed away at UNC Johnston Health Care on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Mr. Bracewell was born on February 14, 1961 in Tampa, Florida to the late Clarence Weyman Bracewell and Ruth Arlene Roller Bracewell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brandy Michelle Bracewell; brothers, Robert Clifton Johns, Weyman Paul Bracewell, and Clarence Weyman Bracewell, Jr.
Slade Appointed To Statewide Independent Living Council
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Jordan Franklin Slade of Clayton to the Statewide Independent Living Council. Slade is a traumatic brain injury and stroke survivor. Slade is an advocate for brain injury survivors and also serves on the North Carolina Brain Injury Advisory Council.
Glenn Nelson Harper
Princeton – Glenn Nelson Harper, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born on August 23, 1964, to the late George Glenwood Harper and Linda Stanley West in Johnston County. Glenn was a kind and gentle-hearted Christian man. He enjoyed reloading ammo and gun smithing. When he was younger, Glenn was on the fire department in Benson for many years. He was the best husband, brother, dad and pop in the world and he loved spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
Ernestine “Peggy” Barbour
Lillington, NC: Miss Ernestine “Peggy” Barbour, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January, 1, 2023 at Kitty Askins in Goldsboro. There will be a Celebration of Life Service along with a Private Family Graveside Service held at a later date. Miss Ernestine was born on August 22, 1954...
Former Hotel, Town Hall Building Sold
SMITHFIELD – The former Smithfield Town Hall building, originally the Hotel Gabriel Johnston, at the corner of S. Fourth and Johnston Streets in Downtown Smithfield has been sold. According to tax records, Noviomagus, LLC purchased the property December 30, 2022 from the current owner, Fourth Street Associates, LLC. The...
Charles Lynwood Renfrow
Charles Lynwood Renfrow, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Wilson County on May 25, 1946, he was the son to the late Rev. Willie E. Renfrow and Sallie Hare Renfrow. Lyn was...
Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure
GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
Retired Smithfield Police Chief Recognized
SMITHFIELD – Mayor Andy Moore and the Smithfield Town Council recognized retired Police Chief Keith Powell during their December council meeting. Powell retired November 30, 2022 after 30 years of service to the Smithfield Police Department. Powell was named police chief in 2016 to replace Mike Scott, the former...
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
