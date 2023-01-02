Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Council on Aging awarded grant for respite pilot program
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Council on Aging is on a mission to help caregivers. Those who are caring for an adult over the age of 60 will soon be able to participate in a free respite program thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Massachusetts Council on Aging (MCOA).
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship
WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
communityadvocate.com
Antoinette Metzger, 86, of Westborough
– Antoinette “Annette” Metzger, 86, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William Metzger. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Sessa) Zanca. She was educated...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 6 edition
8:11 a.m. Farm Rd. MVA property damage only. 8:17 a.m. East Main St. Fire, structure. 11:40 a.m. Starbucks/Apex Dr. MVA property damage only. 12:56 p.m. Farm Rd. Disturbance. 1:41 p.m. The Branches of Marlborough/Bolton St. Harassment. 2:49 p.m. Pleasant/Elm Sts. Disturbance. 3:26 p.m. Royal Crest Apartments/Royal Crest Dr. MVA property...
communityadvocate.com
Cardello closes her chapter as library director
MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
communityadvocate.com
Edward L. Anderson Jr., 64, formerly of Marlborough
– Edward Lester Anderson, Jr., 64, of Berlin, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Nancy A. (Stefanik) Anderson. Edward was born...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
communityadvocate.com
Patricia A. Newsham, 89, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. (Mackin) Newsham, ‘Pat’, 89, of Portrush Run, Estero, FL, formerly of Narragansett, RI, Shrewsbury, MA, and South Weymouth, MA, died on December 29, 2022, after a brief illness. In her final days, she was surrounded by her caring and heartbroken children. Pat was the devoted wife of the late John, “Jack,” Newsham for nearly 50 years.
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
communityadvocate.com
Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge
SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
leominsterchamp.com
Sizer student leaders are looking for Prom Closet donations
FITCHBURG — At Sizer School, a North Central Charter Essential School, the Prom Closet has been a tradition for more than 10 years. Created for and organized by students, the Prom Closet was established to make sure every Sizer student has the opportunity to find that certain something special for Prom without worrying about cost.
communityadvocate.com
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson
– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
