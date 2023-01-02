ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant

There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

AADL secures 5-star rating for 15th year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
BAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

KG’s Bistro opens for business in Essexville

BAY CITY, MI — KG’s Bistro is now open in Essexville, serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature “Wafflewiches.”. The new restaurant, located at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 23. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy