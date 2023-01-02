Read full article on original website
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Christopher Bueche remembered as family man, businessman and for cheesy dad jokes
FLUSHING, MI - A family man, businessman, lover of all music and cheesy dad jokes. That’s what Christopher Bueche will be remembered for after he died on Sunday, Jan. 1. Bueche, 61, owned and operated the Bueche’s Food World grocery stores in Flushing and Ortonville along with his brother, Denny, since 1998.
New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant
There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
Former Bay City Commissioner, appliance shop owner Patricia Savage dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay City Commissioner and active community member passed away over the Christmas holiday weekend. Patricia Ann Savage on Sunday, Dec. 25 after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Savage had served in various community roles in the city, including as a city...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
AADL secures 5-star rating for 15th year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
Historic Michigan home on market looks like something out of ‘Game of Thrones’
DETROIT - Living at this historic Michigan home might make you feel like you’re on the set of a “Game of Thrones” episode. This is the MLive home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 19551 Burlington Drive in Detroit’s Palmer...
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
Flint sorority brunch will feature new member of Michigan Supreme Court
FLINT, MI -- The Flint chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host a jazz brunch later this month to celebrate 70 years of sisterhood and service. The brunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Riverfront Banquet Center, located at 1 Riverfront Plaza in downtown Flint.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Michigan recording studio
LANSING, MI – One man was killed, and another was injured when a Lansing recording studio was shot up on New Year’s Eve in what appears to be a targeted incident, according to reports. Around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Lansing Township Police officers responded to a...
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
Detroit Lions knew they had something in James Houston. Just not this fast.
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston has eight sacks through his first six games, a new NFL record. And now, the Detroit Lions say the breakout rookie pass rusher is getting more comfortable with the scheme. And that’s got to be a scary thought for opposing offensive lines.
Grand Blanc High School's New Football Stadium Looks Great [PICS]
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes. This $1.1M home in Grand Blanc not only resembles a castle but also comes with a movie theatre, dance floor, stripper pole, interior sound system, 4 car garage with 2 additional spaces on lifts for parking/storage, and more. Grand Blanc...
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
KG’s Bistro opens for business in Essexville
BAY CITY, MI — KG’s Bistro is now open in Essexville, serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature “Wafflewiches.”. The new restaurant, located at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 23. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd.
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
