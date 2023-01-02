ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland's need for additional shelter will be topic of public hearing on Wednesday

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMwBU_0k0tq9t500
Tribune-Review

A public hearing is set for this week on Westmoreland County’s plan to put about $2.5 million in federal funding toward a new non-congregate shelter for people who lack housing.

Janet Parker, deputy director of community development, said the proposal is the result of meetings with stakeholders across the county who helped identify needs and gaps in service.

“Westmoreland County needs additional shelters,” she said. “We don’t have enough.”

The county was awarded in April 2021 a HOME-American Rescue Plan grant that must be used to address housing issues in an effort to reduce homelessness. It is part of $5 billion of American Rescue Plan funding that was set aside specifically for that purpose, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The hearing will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development on the fifth floor of the auxiliary courthouse building on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg. Written and verbal comments are being accepted until 4 p.m. Jan. 11.

The county commissioners might take action on the plan at their Jan. 26 meeting.

The plan, which is available online, indicates there is a lack of shelter bed and staff capacity and that emergency housing is a priority because of a dearth of quality affordable and accessible rental units. Shelter providers reported the average stay exceeds 45 days, and 60 days is not enough for a resident to find permanent housing.

Dan Carney, director of The Union Mission near Latrobe, said it’s not just rent and a security deposit in those types of situations. Someone at the shelter might need help with building life skills and mental health or addiction treatment. Plus, the time it takes to find and secure living space can exceed the amount of time available at the shelter. Union Mission has room for 24 men.

“There’s no cookie-cutter approach” to prevent homelessness, he said.

In Westmoreland County, there were 56 people experiencing homelessness in 2022 at the time of an annual count, according to the plan. About 1,100 people who did not have a home were served by programs in the county.

Most of the county’s 154 beds, including 61 for adults only, are occupied, the plan states.

County officials intend to seek proposals to increase the number of beds from agencies that provide shelter services, said Jason Rigone, executive director of the county’s Industrial Development Corp.

“We see this as the opportunity to be able to provide that capital support,” he said. “Every community has a need. Westmoreland County is no different.”

Parker said there is no formal plan for where the shelter would be, if approved. It is proposed to have individual, apartment-style units.

The total grant awarded to the county was $3.6 million. About $500,000 of it will be directed to support services for individuals who are at risk of homelessness, Parker said. The remainder will be used for administration and planning.

Wednesday’s public hearing will be available virtually through GoToMeeting or by phone at 408-650-3123 by using the access code 559-203-181.

Written comments may be mailed or delivered to Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development, 40 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Fifth Floor, Suite 520, Greensburg, PA 15601 or emailed to jthomas@co.westmoreland.pa.us.

Verbal comments may be made by calling 724-830-3600 (TDD 740-380-3802).

Comments / 1

Related
PublicSource

How Allegheny County’s next executive could reshape the local power structure

A new county executive, Allegheny's first in 12 years, will make appointments to dozens of boards that shape policy in the region. The post How Allegheny County’s next executive could reshape the local power structure appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flood concerns rise in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

VINEGAR HILL STEPS DISCUSSED AT INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING

Maintenance of the Vinegar Hill steps was discussed at last night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. During public comment, James Watta said that he wanted to see the steps that go up 7th Street to the top of the hill maintained much like the borough’s sidewalks. Borough manager Nicole Sipos said that could now be a possibility.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Support services available to community, Highlands students

Highlands School District will return to in-person classes Wednesday after a day of remote learning that followed the killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was shot Monday afternoon during a manhunt that spanned Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge, all Highlands communities. Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost also suffered a...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wccsradio.com

THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Residents honor fallen Brackenridge police chief at procession

Tarentum-area residents stood in the pouring rain Tuesday to pay tribute to a local police chief who had been killed the day before. Dozens of locals, from children to adults, lined the road near First United Presbyterian Church awaiting the procession of first responders honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Some didn’t know the man. Others knew him for decades.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wdadradio.com

FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED

The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
980
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy