Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Papaya, which focuses on junior and petite apparel sizes, is now open on the upper level of the mall, near Macy’s. According to its website, “Papaya Clothing brings affordable & trendy women’s fashion. Our activewear is known for being of great quality at an unbeatable price. We have new styles added every week so you will always find something you’ll love.” Papaya has an additional MoCo location at Wheaton Mall.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO