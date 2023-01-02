Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!
Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
mdlottery.com
Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win
A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
Bay Net
Appointments Announced For Calvert Marine Museum Board Of Governors And Environmental Commission
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 13th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners approved a series of new appointments for the Calvert County Marine Museum Board of Governors and the Calvert Environmental Commission. These were the final new appointments of 2022. For the Environmental Commission, Roman Matatov, a Forensic...
Bay Net
Teddy Bear Takes A Flight To The Calvert Animal Welfare League
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL) recently helped adopt a very special dog named Teddy Bear. Teddy was an unclaimed stray at the Halifax County Animal Shelter, a rural shelter in southern Virginia. Canine Manager, Barbara Scanlan, explained that Teddy was transported from the Halifax...
DNR: Be Vigilant for Cold-Stunned Marine Life Along Chesapeake Bay
Cold-stunning is an unhappy but common fate for marine mammals and turtles along the Atlantic coast. We frequently report on rescues of stranded animals brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science to be nursed back to health. In mid-December, the National Aquarium took...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
Bay Net
Ida Elizabeth Pasik
Ida Elizabeth Pasik, “Betty”, 84, of Lusby, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD, passed away on December 25, 2022 at her home. Born on June 30, 1938 in Pearson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Regina Cullison and the late Emerick Cullison. Ida was the loving wife of the late Allen Pasik, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1996. She is survived by her children Karen (Warren) Paugh of Dundalk, MD, Butch Pasik of Norco, CA, Esther (Mike) Sarachene of Lusby, MD, Regina Pasik of Brandywine, MD, and Jennifer (Robert) Lawson of Jacksonville, FL, her brother Francis Cullison of St. George Island, MD, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Ida was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel McDaniel.
Bay Net
Charles County Residents Welcome MedStar St. Mary’s First Baby Of 2023
LEONARDTOWN, Md. –A nurse in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has a new favorite number for 2023—one. . Jamie Peabody gave birth to the first baby of the New Year, a daughter, at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. The first child of Jamie and Jordan Gimler of Welcome, Maryland, Aspen weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 and ¾ inches long.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Parking At Its Stations
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Under video surveillance by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Safe Exchange locations are marked by posted signs for child custody exchanges, in-person transactions, meeting with a buyer or a seller for online transactions, or any other reason to meet publicly. The Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
James Leroy Hall Sr.
James Leroy Hall (Leroy) was born in Chaptico, Maryland on March 12, 1954 to the late Charles Henry Hall, Sr., and Edna Cecelia Hall-Johnson. Leroy was educated by the St. Mary’s County Public School System. Leroy was employed by Penn Line and Bullock Construction until his illness. Leroy’s favorite...
Bay Net
Stray Bullet Found In Cafeteria Of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 3 during a lunch period, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table. The School Resource Officer was notified and responded, and confirmed that it was a bullet. Upon...
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
mocoshow.com
What’s New & What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (January 2023)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Papaya, which focuses on junior and petite apparel sizes, is now open on the upper level of the mall, near Macy’s. According to its website, “Papaya Clothing brings affordable & trendy women’s fashion. Our activewear is known for being of great quality at an unbeatable price. We have new styles added every week so you will always find something you’ll love.” Papaya has an additional MoCo location at Wheaton Mall.
Bay Net
Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
