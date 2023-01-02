According to the National Weather Service, there could be hazardous conditions for Bogalusa on Jan. 3. The National Service says that there is patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30. Chance of rain is near 100 percent.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO