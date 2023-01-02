Read full article on original website
WDSU
North portion of Northshore under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight
NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms. On a scale of 1-5, it's a level 2. Strong storms are moving NE towards the Northshore. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and a lot of lightning in storms moving across Northshore. Storms are training across the same areas, so some flash flooding will be possible. Already 3-5" of rain has fallen in some locations.
WDSU
Severe storms possible today
Severe storms are possible today, and a risk from strong tornadoes is just one of our threats. Many of us are under a level 3 (enhanced ) out of 5 for possible severe storms today that could include strong winds over 58 mph, hail 1" in size or larger, and even strong tornadoes.
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
WDSU
Dense fog advisory until noon
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 pm. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance rain. Highs will range from 74-79 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated...
bogalusadailynews.com
Possible hazardous conditions for Bogalusa for Jan. 3
According to the National Weather Service, there could be hazardous conditions for Bogalusa on Jan. 3. The National Service says that there is patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30. Chance of rain is near 100 percent.
FAA: Helicopter crashed into oil platform immediately after departure
The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
WDSU
Leaders call New Orleans' violent 2022 'a horrific year'
NEW ORLEANS — For New Orleans, it was a violent 2022 with more than 280 murders. "Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans murder rate is twice that," said data analyst Jeff Asher. “It's been a really tragic horrific year." Asher says with 2022 crime numbers, New Orleans is on track...
New Orleans Has a 'Hidden' Wire Around the City You've Never Noticed [Video]
This "hidden" wire approximately 15 miles long runs around a large part of the city, and you've probably never noticed it.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
WDSU
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
More and more shootings in New Orleans
The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
fox8live.com
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano. The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased...
NOLA.com
Endymion parade's starting spot in doubt; deal possible to allow krewe to roll on Orleans Avenue
The enormous Krewe of Endymion parade, which customarily begins on Orleans Avenue at the edge of City Park, is currently set to run on a shortened route in 2023 that would chop off eight blocks on Orleans and begin at the corner of Orleans and South Carrollton Avenue, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
