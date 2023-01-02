ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

North portion of Northshore under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight

NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms. On a scale of 1-5, it's a level 2. Strong storms are moving NE towards the Northshore. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and a lot of lightning in storms moving across Northshore. Storms are training across the same areas, so some flash flooding will be possible. Already 3-5" of rain has fallen in some locations.
LAPLACE, LA
WDSU

Severe storms possible today

Severe storms are possible today, and a risk from strong tornadoes is just one of our threats. Many of us are under a level 3 (enhanced ) out of 5 for possible severe storms today that could include strong winds over 58 mph, hail 1" in size or larger, and even strong tornadoes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dense fog advisory until noon

NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 pm. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance rain. Highs will range from 74-79 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Possible hazardous conditions for Bogalusa for Jan. 3

According to the National Weather Service, there could be hazardous conditions for Bogalusa on Jan. 3. The National Service says that there is patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30. Chance of rain is near 100 percent.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Leaders call New Orleans' violent 2022 'a horrific year'

NEW ORLEANS — For New Orleans, it was a violent 2022 with more than 280 murders. "Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans murder rate is twice that," said data analyst Jeff Asher. “It's been a really tragic horrific year." Asher says with 2022 crime numbers, New Orleans is on track...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash

NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano. The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased...
GALLIANO, LA

