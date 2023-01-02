ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is generation X good for? I have finally found the answer | Zoe Williams

By Zoe Williams
 6 days ago
Family members playing game 'who am I?'<br>Young and old family members playing the guessing game 'who am I?' Notes stuck to their foreheads with an animal name written on it. Everyone laughing out loud. Photograph: Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images

Generation Z ask a lot about what life was like in the olden days, and a lot of their questions are stupid. Did we have printers before the internet? How did we arrange to meet our friends before mobiles? We say, “Wow, that’s a stupid question”, and they say, “Imagine being so dumb that you have 15 defunct Instagram accounts because you don’t know how to manage your passwords, even though they’re all the same.” A lot of the evidence is in their corner, to be honest. Not saying they are more intelligent, but that generation does seem to have an intelligence better adapted to the world around it.

Then it gets to gameplay season: parlour games, word games, European board games, quiz formats and everything charades-adjacent. Never, if they were not all under one roof, would multiple generations see each other’s concentration-face up close. I was playing Codenames with my brother the other day and realised I haven’t seen him thinking since about 1994. Ruminating, maybe; considering, pondering, calculating but not thinking, until he was trying to guess a plausible connecting word between monkey and skyscraper.

He was thinking aloud, and walked us all carefully through his process, which was that my elder sister and I were too stupid to make any meaningful connection, our other brother wasn’t trying, and only the youngest was on his wavelength. He lost a lot of friends during this game and, more pleasingly, he also lost the game.

I can make no comment on the relative intelligence of each generation, since most games aren’t really about intelligence (OK, I’ll give you Boggle and the name game). There are often elements of strategy (Catan, Agricola), and millennials take these pretty damn seriously, but what they would know if they were older is that, where luck is a component, you should cast yourself wholesale on it – victory will be sweeter and defeat not bitter at all. Most of the time, it is a test of stamina and cognitive – not affective – empathy: you don’t need to feel what other people are feeling, you just need to be able to guess it. These are also the core competencies of a serial killer.

Even to consider the possibility that people exist who have never played the name game makes me sad, but just in case: you do 10 names each, put them in a hat, split into teams, describe them to your own team, and get as many as you can in a minute. There is always one person who has never heard of anyone at all, and will describe, for instance, Marlene Dietrich with “What’s the opposite of fat Coke? What’s the opposite of poor?”, and by the end of their round everyone, even the 10-year-old who has also not heard of Dietrich, holds them in contempt, and I’m not sure if their status ever recovers.

There is always one name that comes up multiple times: this year, it was Harry Styles. Nine of us playing, 10 separate Styleses; cue a lecture from me to the youngsters about how you must always bring your A-game to the name game. Then it turned out it was me who put him in twice – got distracted, I guess. A lot of glee was derived from establishing that fact, none of it mine. The closest married couple on earth will never be a 10th as good a team as any given siblings who absolutely hate one another. It’s just one of those weird things.

Anyway, in random order: boomers have a huge amount of general knowledge, broad and deep (county towns, obscure gods, chemical names for things), and if they could just muster any sense of urgency they would clean up – in quizzes, that is. Most games are mainly sense-of-urgency, so boomers are hopeless. Millennials bring a distinct serious-mindedness, particularly to board games, which they play all year round and not just at Christmas, and they credit themselves with inventing a lot of stuff that has obvious roots in I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. Generation Z have amazing fine motor skills because of their computers and whatnot, and those are no use to them at all unless they are playing Mouse Trap, which nobody does.

It’s generation X, I’m afraid: we’re the best, and we always win. Well, come on: we’ve got to be good for something.

  • Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

KeepTheFaith
5d ago

Let's put it this way- it's probably the most alcohol affected brain damaged generation that could still adapt to things later generations cry about. I can say I've MADE IT- I don't NEED your services that aren't even THERE YET & It's 2023!!!! We're STRONGER then most can comprehend❣️🙏🤪

Jinx
5d ago

Laziness and expecting people to just hand over achievements. Like they deserve it with out the work. Entitled as F.

Lisa Horn
5d ago

It's funny. lots of kids and grandkids living in the home of gen Xers house. so what good are gen Xers? we pay the bills.

