Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Bruins and Penguins to face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park 02:10

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.

The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.

There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.

The Bruins arrived at Fenway late Monday morning dressed in vintage Red Sox uniforms. Some played catch along the first base line near the Red Sox dugout. The Penguins also dressed up in some classic Pittsburgh baseball uniforms of their own.

Both teams will be wearing special sweaters for the game. Bruins winger David Pastrnak will also have custom skates and a stick for the event.

Shortly before the game, the NHL released an incredible drone video taken in every area of the ballpark and surrounding streets.

This will be the first Winter Classic at Fenway Park since 2010, when the Bruins beat Philadelphia in overtime.

The Bruins also played outdoors in 2016 when they lost to Montreal at Gillette Stadium, in 2019 at Notre Dame when they beat Chicago and in February 2021 when they beat the Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

