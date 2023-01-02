STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO