Indiana State

Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide

More Indianans are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual,...
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Report sick or dead wildlife this winter

INDIANA – Have you seen any fish or wildlife showing odd behaviors or signs of disease?. The Department of Natural Resources encourages you to report them using its reporting system. DNR is especially interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals, and recurring deaths of animals in the same location over a period of time.
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
IDEM awards $513,000 in Community Recycling Grants

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “The grants are...
Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat

INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
