Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
A deeper look into the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report, 60 child deaths reported for the year
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage on the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report. The annual report details the circumstances leading to each death. The report also highlights risk factors that put children in danger. Here's a look at some of the numbers we saw:. It mentioned...
Florida K-9 Deputy busts convicted Indiana felon in possession of guns
A 36-year-old Indiana man, and convicted felon, was arrested Monday in Monroe County, Florida after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle.
22 WSBT
Indiana State Police: Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Indiana State Police reported the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Indiana within 10 minutes for following too closely. Hancock County Sheriff’s office said that on December 15th at approximately 10:41am, a member of the Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
Fox 59
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger …. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. FOX59 Morning News at 9: January 4, 2023. FOX59 Morning News at 9:...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
95.3 MNC
Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide
More Indianans are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual,...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
wbiw.com
Report sick or dead wildlife this winter
INDIANA – Have you seen any fish or wildlife showing odd behaviors or signs of disease?. The Department of Natural Resources encourages you to report them using its reporting system. DNR is especially interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals, and recurring deaths of animals in the same location over a period of time.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANA – After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
wbiw.com
IDEM awards $513,000 in Community Recycling Grants
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “The grants are...
wbiw.com
Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat
INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
Comments / 0