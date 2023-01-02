Then how about you show some respect and stop airing your dirty laundry in public. Grow up and be a man, it takes 2 to cause problems start by admitting your misdeeds.
What does Harry expect? Him and MM have exploited the RF, all in the name of money, and HE wants them back? Notice that Harry NEVER mentioned MM in that statement. I'd say it's time for Harry to turn his attention to making money in other ways than to drag his family through the mud with him. There is no RF on this earth that would put up with what he's done. Silence is golden!
Maybe the dim wit should have thought about what pain his trashing of his family would cause. And he’s continuing to do it. No wonder they wouldn’t reconcile. I wouldn’t blame them. I don’t believe a word that comes out of his pouty mouth.
Comments / 338