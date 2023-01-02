Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
TCU football team returns after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl
The TCU Horned Frogs returned to campus last night basking in the glow of their big win at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Like conquering heroes. the team passed through a crowd of high-fiving fans
Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State out-muscles Utah in Sean Clifford send-off, college football media reacts
Behind a star performance from longtime quarterback Sean Clifford in his final game, Penn State toppled Utah on Monday in the Rose Bowl, 35-21. Penn State, which used a number of big plays on offense, rode a massive second-half effort to overcome the Utes. Utah quarterback Cam Rising went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter, and Utah was held scoreless in the second half as Penn State rattled off 21-straight points.
Report: DL Coach Marco Coleman departing MSU, returning to Georgia Tech
After leaving Georgia Tech to join Michigan State football last season, defensive line coach Marco Coleman is reportedly returning to the Yellowjackets according to a report from Kelly Quinlan on JacketsOnline, a Rivals site. Michigan State football was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment. Coleman was hired last February from Georgia Tech after serving two seasons as their defensive end/linebackers coach. He served as the Spartans' run game coordinator for the 2022 season on top of his responsibilities as the defensive line coach.The defensive line for MSU struggled heavily all season long as they dealt with injury...
Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction." CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule.
Texans legendary WR Andre Johnson named 2023 Pro Football of Fame finalist
Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor inductee is one of 15 modern-era finalists, which were announced Wednesday night. Texans cofounder and senior chair Janice McNair congratulated Johnson on...
The best Cheez-It content from LSU's bowl win
Bowl sponsors have become one of the more entertaining aspects of bowl season. In the last month, we’ve seen a DJ spin tracks on a lawn mower and mayonnaise dumped on a coach. Cheez-It made a name for itself this bowl season, sponsoring the Cheez-It Bowl and the Citrus...
