Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top power forwards
By Barry Poe Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. This list focuses on the power forwards. There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
Underwood's Mechaelsen named 1A State Coach of the Year, 6 KMAlanders land Assistant COTY
(KMAland) -- Seven area coaches have been honored with Iowa Football Coaches Association awards. The IFCA announced Underwood’s Nate Mechaelsen is the Class 1A State Coach of the Year while six assistants from the area earned state awards. Fremont-Mills’ Kyle Fichter and Woodbine’s Ryan Coenen are Class 8-Player Assistant...
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Mount Ayr's Tegan Streit
(KMAland) -- It's time for another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Mount Ayr's Tegan Streit.
Weather Advisories, Watches, Warnings for Freezing Ice, Mixed Precipitation Vary Across Region
HERE ARE THE LATEST WINTEWEATHER WATCHES, ADVISORIES, WARNINGS FOR NORTH, NORTHEAST IOWA FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICES. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 200 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 .A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Warming temperatures from the south should help mitigate impacts later in the day. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. IAZ008-018-MNZ086-094-030400- /O.CAN.KARX.IS.W.0001.230103T0000Z-230104T0000Z/ /O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0001.230103T0300Z-230104T0000Z/ Mitchell-Floyd-Dodge-Mower-Including the cities of Osage, Charles City, Dodge Center, and Austin 200 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
Iowa senior Patrick McCaffery steps away from team, offers candid account of his struggles with anxiety
Iowa senior starter Patrick McCaffery announced on Tuesday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team to address anxiety. He offered a candid account of his struggles with anxiety in a statement shared by Iowa basketball. "I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Iowa men’s basketball’s Patrick McCaffery out indefinitely to focus on mental health
Iowa men’s basketball junior forward Patrick McCaffery will be out indefinitely to focus on his mental health, Iowa men’s basketball said in a release Tuesday. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court,” Patrick McCaffery said in the release. “It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself.”
Dreaming Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
When golfers are talking about golf during the month of January most are either discussing the recent trip to Arizona or flapping on about how they can't wait until spring. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Yes, it would be nice to leave this winter wonderland, especially after enduring two major...
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Iowa gas prices up 14.7 cents
Des Moines, IA- The average price of gasoline in Iowa has increased by over 14 cents per gallon over the past week. The Hawk Eye reports that, according to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Iowa have risen 14.7 cents per gallon. The average price of gasoline in Iowa on Monday was...
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
