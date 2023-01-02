Read full article on original website
College basketball power rankings: How far will UConn slide?
UCONN is no longer unbeaten after falling to Xavier on Saturday. How far will they slide in this week’s college basketball power rankings?. Another team has fallen from the ranks of the unbeaten after UCONN was tripped by Xavier at a rowdy Cintas Center on New Year’s Eve. The Musketeers took control of the game from the jump against the Huskies, who had been playing a bit sloppy of late with the burden of an undefeated campaign hanging over them.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: UConn, Baylor plunge in AP Top 25 after league-play duds
Baylor and Xavier forced the top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 9 to undergo some major surgery for two completely different reasons. Baylor dropped a dud in the Big 12 opener against Iowa State, falling to the Cyclones 77-62. Meanwhile, Xavier knocked off No. 2 UConn 83-73 and earned its first true, eye-popping win of the Sean Miller era.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
This week has Louisville (2-12) hosts a pair of ACC games, with Syracuse (9-5) visiting the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening and Wake Forest (10-4) arriving for a Saturday contest. The Cardinals are coming off an 86-63 loss at rival Kentucky that saw it finish with three times as...
Louisville Succumbs to Syracuse, Remain Winless in ACC Play
The Cardinals held a slim lead for most of second half before the Orange finally got over the hump
Jim Harbaugh’s return to NFL reportedly a ‘done deal’
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh found himself thrust into the NFL head coaching carousel for about a weekend. It almost seemed
ABC7 Los Angeles
James tops 40 points for second straight game as Lakers win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LeBron James hit the 40-point plateau for the second straight game since his 38th birthday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and coach Darvin Ham says he's going to keep leaning on the aging veteran. "I just want to ride him,"...
AP basketball Top 25: Xavier snaps UConn's undefeated run, leaving just 2 undefeated teams
The new year is here, which means conference play is underway across the college basketball landscape. And while we won't kick off 2023 with a new top team, the final week of December brought plenty of action throughout the sport. Here’s everything you missed in Week 8 of the season,...
Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for NC State game
The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.
WKBN
Ursuline coach celebrates rivalry win over Mooney
Following a 45-37 win over rival Cardinal Mooney, Ursuline Head Coach Bernard Scott joined Chad Krispinsky.
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James out for game vs. Heat with non-COVID illness
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron Jamesmissed the Lakers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of an illness, the team announced. The illness is not COVID-19 related, the team clarified. "Just under the weather," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game. "Just the common cold, is what it...
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA free agency 2023: Ranking the 15 best free agents
As the calendar turns to 2023, it's time to start thinking about WNBA free agency. Later this month, players and teams can begin to negotiate contracts, which can be officially signed starting on Feb. 1. Although this year's class of free agents isn't quite as top-heavy as last year's, which...
FOX Sports
Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 24-point game
DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler's 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in...
FOX Sports
Carter and Providence host No. 4 UConn
UConn Huskies (14-1, 3-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Devin Carter scored 22 points in Providence's 74-59 win against the DePaul Blue Demons. The Friars are 8-0 on their...
Game Day Live Blog: Syracuse at Louisville | Game 15
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting thumped by their in-state rival, the Louisville men's basketball returns home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host secure in their first game of the new year. Against Kentucky, the Cardinals dug themselves a big hole right out of the gates, and were never...
chatsports.com
UConn women’s basketball dominates Butler, 80-47
UConn women’s basketball kicked off 2023 with a dominant 80-47 road win over the Butler Bulldogs. The Huskies were without head coach Geno Auriemma, who traveled with the team but did not coach after feeling unwell pregame. In his place, Chris Dailey improved to 16-0 as acting head coach.
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as first Black NFL president
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
FOX Sports
UConn routs Butler as Geno Auriemma misses another game with illness
Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night. Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards.
