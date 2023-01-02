Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
wbut.com
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars
Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
wbut.com
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — Acting Pittsburgh police chief Tom Stangrecki issued an order this week advising officers to return to the practice of enforcing minor traffic violations, such as broken headlights or expired inspection stickers. The police bureau banned officers from enforcing those secondary traffic offenses after Pittsburgh City Council passed...
wbut.com
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
wtae.com
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt. Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side. "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there. She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse. "There are pieces...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
wbut.com
Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes
While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.
wbut.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
