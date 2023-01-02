Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
ebroadsheet.com
The Matthew Effect
Trinity Church has gifted to the Lower Manhattan streetscape a new, iconic stained-glass window on its Broadway facade that promises to become a landmark in its own right. Fashioned by world-renowned artist Thomas Denny, the new window is a narrative depiction of the Parable of the Talents, from the Gospel of Matthew, which tells the story of a master who leaves a trio of servants in charge of three allotments of his property while he travels. When the master returns, he judges each servant by the profit earned on the portion of his estate for which that hireling was responsible. The master praises the two servants who earned handsome returns, and condemns the third, who risked nothing, but gained nothing. This leads to the quote that most remember from the Parable of the Talents, when the master says, “for to everyone who has, more will be given, and he will have abundance; but from him who does not have, even what he has will be taken away.”
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
boropark24.com
Chassidic/Orthodox Jews Comprise 94% of Those Targeted with Anti-Hate Crimes in NYC
Chassidic and other Orthodox Jews comprised a shocking 94% of the 194 hate crimes that targeted Jews between April 2018 and August 2022, according to a report published by Americans Against Anti-Semitism (AAA). Throughout those four years, 154 Jews in NYC were physically assaulted, and 40 Jewish New Yorkers were...
Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee
Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
theobserver.com
Joe D takes sixth oath of office
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
Is Pastina in Ronzoni’s future? ‘People are losing their minds’ over report it has been discontinued.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Good luck trying to find Pastina on Staten Island store shelves. Contributing to the dearth of inventory: a trending Snopes.com post maintains that Ronzoni’s No. 155 pasta cut has been discontinued. No one is answering the phones at the product’s Missouri-based producer 8th Avenue...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Lynne Holden, M.D., Elected to American Board of Emergency Medicine Board of Directors
The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position, according to a press release. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.
According to the ACS, at least 40 infants in New York City every year pass away from suffocation and other avoidable sleep-related injuries. On Friday, the City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reminded parents and other caregivers of the importance of keeping infants safe while they sleep.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
More than half of New York cases now involve the new COVID subvarient.
Summary -A new strain of the Omicron strain is responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State, according to data from the city Health Department. This strain is one of the most antibody-resistant variations of the COVID-19 strain.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
