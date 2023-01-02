Read full article on original website
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six
The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Time Out Global
These cities have been named the best in the world for 2023
Naming the world’s best cities is hotly contested stuff. Believe us, we know. Every year, we reveal our list of the best cities in the world, using our survey of city-dwellers worldwide to get the lowdown on everything from sustainability and safety to nightlife, green spaces and eating and drinking.
Crinkle Crankle: The Serpentine Wall With a Funny Name
Strolling through the countryside — more in the U.K. than in America — your eyes may be drawn to the visual appeal of the undulating garden walls snaking along the landscape. "What a waste of brick," you may think, assuming a straight wall would be more cost-effective. But, au contraire. Those wavy borders — called crinkle crankle walls, oddly enough — offer more than a visual aesthetic. They're quite practical and protective, as well.
What Do A.M. and P.M. Stand For?
Many parts of the world use a 24-hour clock — instead of 1 o'clock in the afternoon, someone in Turkey or Brazil might tell you it's 13:00 hours. But in places that use the 12-hour clock, like the United States, we use the concept of a.m. and p.m. Contents.
mansionglobal.com
An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million
An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.
Time Out Global
A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
washingtonstatenews.net
Washington & European Towns with the Same Latitude
Where would Washington State be placed - IF we could drape it across the Continent of Europe?. How North is the world famous city of Lights, Paris France - in relation to us here in the Pacific Northwest?. Well let's start with that. Paris and Bellingham are roughly the same...
France 24
Italy will allow Ocean Viking to dock and disembark 113 migrants
Italy will allow the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship to dock at an Italian port and disembark 113 people rescued from the waters of the Mediterranean, a French NGO said Tuesday. The humanitarian vessel, run by SOS Mediterranee, was at the centre of a standoff between France and Italy in November,...
Time Out Global
Now on the market: an incredible and luxurious citadel in Italy
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a citadel has gone up for sale in Italy. That’s right, an entire citadel – and yes, it’s exactly as luxurious and spectacular as it sounds. The citadel in question consists of a palace, tower, gardens and guardhouse....
northernarchitecture.us
New Photos Surface for ‘The Pearl' Island-City in Qatar
The dream island master-plan that was unveiled in February 2008 is starting to shine out as a reality off the coast of Doha, Qatar. The Pearl, designed by Callison architecture firm, is the new island-city that covers nearly 1,000 acres in the Arabian Gulf near the Qatari capital, a multi-billion-dollar venture that will house some 30,000 people within the next few years. It is the rare architectural project that requires two three-ton trucks to deliver plans.
Ripped away from home, we are haunted by the Hong Kong taken from us
In April 2022, Hong Kong photographer Ko Chung Ming exhibited his latest work in Dadaocheng, on one of Taipei’s oldest streets. Hanging from the ceiling of a small converted art space were 14 enlarged portraits of Hongkongers who had, out of fear of arrest or unwillingness to live in a diminished version of their city, fled to Taiwan, to start over.
digg.com
More countries are paying people to move out of their overgrown cities
Remote work might incentivize moves, but will digital nomads really help revive the countryside?. Regions of Switzerland, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland, as well as a number of US states, have all developed incentives to lure potential residents away from the big cities. Key Details. Tokyo is upping a...
northernarchitecture.us
Louis Vuitton Island Maison in Singapore
Famous French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, just opened their newest and fifth showroom in Singapore last week. The new store isn’t just a branch, its a complete glass island-building, designed by Safdie Architects as a part of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel development opened in April of last year.
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
Luxury Brand Montblanc Sees Opportunity in Airports and Smaller Cities
Luxury brand Montblanc is looking at airports and smaller cities as new opportunities. In its effort to boost sales of its writing instruments, bags, perfume and accessories in India, the luxury brand is opening stores in airports and in Tier 2 cities, the Economic Times (ET) reported Thursday (Dec. 29).
tripatini.com
Experience India’s Jewel of Architecture With a Visit to the Taj Mahal From Delhi
The Taj Mahal is a breathtakingly beautiful mausoleum located in Agra, India, and is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Located just a short drive from Delhi, it’s the perfect destination for a day trip. If you’re planning to visit the Taj Mahal from Delhi, there...
Time Out Global
The new European sleeper trains we can’t wait to ride in 2023
From spectacular coastal journeys to new links between cultural capitals, these are the most exciting new night train routes to try this year. Sleeper trains are back in the travel game and we are seriously here for it. The concept is deliciously uncomplicated: hop on a train and snore away, whizz across vast distances while you’re catching up on your beauty sleep, then wake up some place entirely new – and hopefully full of energy to explore it. (And it’s eco-friendly too – here’s why you should swap flights for sleeper trains on your next trip.)
Time Out Global
Spain now has (another) dazzling high-speed train route
If you’re a train enthusiast, Spain is the place to be right now. After decades of investment, the country’s high-speed rail network is finally being revealed in all its glory. And what’s more is that new routes between cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville aren’t just supremely fast – they’re gob-smackingly cheap, too.
