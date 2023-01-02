Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
‘I’ll miss it’: Colglazier retiring as nurse practitioner after 40 years
Reflecting on 40 years of serving the health needs of Indiana communities, Cindy Colglazier said the most rewarding part of it all was time spent with people and patients in Brown County. Her work has affected countless patients throughout her career, ranging in almost all ages. Now, Colglazier is retiring...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony set for Jan. 22
The opening ceremony to kick off the Hamilton County Bicentennial will provide a sample of things to come. The Hamilton County Bicentennial opens the county’s 200th year with a free, family-friendly event at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.
Current Publishing
Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service
It is not often you have a public servant serve 50 years in the same community within various positions of the Carmel Fire Dept., eventually serving as chief. And not stopping there, Doug Callahan then decided to serve as our Clay Township trustee. Callahan has dedicated his life to the...
Current Publishing
Retired Boone County surveyor recognized
Following his retirement, longtime Boone County Surveyor Kenneth Hedge is being honored by the Boone County Board of Commissioners for his years of service to the county. “His work affected everything from farm yields to roads and bridges. Everything he touched has made an impact on the county,” county commissioner Tom Santelli stated. “He is the right kind of elected official, always putting our citizens ahead of himself. He will be deeply missed.”
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
Current Publishing
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
wyrz.org
Two Avon High School Seniors Win Prestigious Lilly Endowment Scholarships
Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) seniors Emma Cremeans and Katherine Langford are winners of 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. These scholarships, awarded annually to three Hendricks County seniors, provide full tuition to any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university and a yearly book and equipment stipend. These prestigious scholarships are awarded on the basis of significant community service, demonstrated leadership skill, and high academic achievement.
Current Publishing
Funeral procession for Carmel councilor to travel through Central District today
Before he is laid to rest, Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who died last week at the age of 70, will take one final trip through the Central District, the area he represented. The funeral procession will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and will include a brief...
Current Publishing
Event to help raise funds for Miracle League field
The owners of Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield are looking to secure $700,000 through fundraising to create a Miracle League that will allow children with disabilities to play baseball. The goal is to have the league up and running by this summer if the $700,000 in seed money can be...
readthereporter.com
Old friends & new ring in 2023 at Noblesville Wolfies
(From left) Kae Campbell, Sydney Farrer, and John Sampson took a moment on New Year’s Eve to pose for The Reporter’s camera at Wolfies, 20999 Hague Road, Noblesville. Sampson told The Reporter that Farrer was hands down the best server he had met in a very long time.
Current Publishing
Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat
A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings.
Current Publishing
Zionsville community events – January 2023
Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
Current Publishing
hc1 employees volunteer for the holidays
Employees of the bioinformatics company hc1 took part in the We Care holiday charity event at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club Dec. 1. We Care was created by Herman Miller and the Boys & Girls Club of America to provide a space where children can create holiday gifts for their loved ones while also enjoying snacks and participating in fun activities.
The Neighborhood memory care facility serves those suffering from dementia
The facility gives those suffering from dementia their own apartment and makes them feel at home by offering multiple community spaces.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
Current Publishing
City of Fishers will conduct food drive
On Jan. 16, the City of Fishers will hold its first-ever community-wide food drive on to support local food pantries. Donations will be collected with a “Pack the Bus” event at Fishers local parks and all three Fishers Kroger stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fishers has...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
