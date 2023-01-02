Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
993thex.com
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
Kingsport police identify victim of fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the Sevier Terrace area. According to a news release from Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident.
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City man charged with murder following shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police responded to the 1900 block of Lone Oak Road at around 9:15 p.m. Officers found 32-year-old Elijah Berry dead. An...
Police arrest 1 in Wise Co. after woman found bleeding from alleged stabbing
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County man was arrested after police report finding a woman with multiple stab wounds Tuesday. A post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies responded to Main Street in Pound after receiving a 911 call about a woman bleeding and screaming for help. When deputies arrived, […]
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
993thex.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
993thex.com
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
993thex.com
Former death row inmate charged with drug possession in Kingsport
A convict who once spent time on Tennessee’s death row has been jailed on drug charges. The arrest of Stephen L. Williams is based on a traffic stop conducted by Kingsport police earlier this week where officers reportedly found the man in possession of meth. Williams was convicted on...
wjhl.com
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
Comments / 0