Leland “Lee” A. Braunel, 88, of Manitowoc passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial after an 11 day stay due to heart complications. Lee was born to Arthur and Anne (Buchner) Braunel on June 7, 1934 in Manitowoc. He attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 and from Manitowoc Co. Teachers College in 1955. He went on to Lakeland College for one year and got his degree in education from UW Oshkosh, then received his Masters Degree from UW Milwaukee. Lee worked on three Great Lakes Freighters: Irving Olds, WM. McLauchlan, and the Joe Thompson during summer time and vacations. On August 3, 1963 he married Yvonne Rautmann. They were blessed with two children: Denise (Mark) Heller and Andy (Kim) Braunel. They gave him three grandchildren: Andrew Heller, Elise Braunel, and Bryce Braunel. Lee taught for 39 years in the cities of Madison, Hartford and Manitowoc. He served 15 years on the Manitowoc Public School Board and serving two years as County Board Supervisor. Lee was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed playing poker, fishing, maintaining and spending time in his yard.

