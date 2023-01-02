Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Stealing a Car Parked at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a car parked outside a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Saucy’s Bar, located at 1915 Washington Street on Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that was stolen the night before from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed...
Plymouth Police Department Reviewing Candidates for Full Time Police Chief
The Plymouth Police Department is looking for a new full-time Chief of Police. Chief Jeffrey Taischeck has held the role since 2017 but announced his retirement last year. The job is currently being held on an interim basis by Deputy Chief Matthew Starker, but the Police and Fire Commission is currently reviewing candidates to fill the position full time.
Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Discuss Ongoing, Scheduled Projects
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will get updates on numerous ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of Lincoln Street and Zlatnik Drive, and the Central Park West project.
Manitowoc County Drug Unit Leader Comments On Rise In Fentanyl Deaths
Fentanyl deaths were up 22-percent in 2021 across this country and that drug is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Lieutenant Dave Remiker, head of the Manitowoc County Drug Unit, said fentanyl is the biggest issue in the community right now.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Two Rivers, intimidate victim/ use or attempt force-domestic abuse on 7/13/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 5) Contact with A.M. or S.K. only as approved by the agent; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample; 9) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith. 10) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The defendant has 67 days sentence credit if revoked.
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Start Higher Than First Week of 2022
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are, on average, a little bit higher than they were to start 2022. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is up 13 cents from this time last week, now at an even $3.00 per gallon.
Appleton’s First Ever Female Police Chief Sworn In
For the first time ever, a female is in charge of the Appleton Police Department. Chief Polly Olson was sworn in yesterday morning, taking over for a retiring Todd Thomas. Olson is no stranger to the Appleton Police Department as she has been with the team since 2001, starting off as a patrol officer.
Leland A. Braunel
Leland “Lee” A. Braunel, 88, of Manitowoc passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial after an 11 day stay due to heart complications. Lee was born to Arthur and Anne (Buchner) Braunel on June 7, 1934 in Manitowoc. He attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 and from Manitowoc Co. Teachers College in 1955. He went on to Lakeland College for one year and got his degree in education from UW Oshkosh, then received his Masters Degree from UW Milwaukee. Lee worked on three Great Lakes Freighters: Irving Olds, WM. McLauchlan, and the Joe Thompson during summer time and vacations. On August 3, 1963 he married Yvonne Rautmann. They were blessed with two children: Denise (Mark) Heller and Andy (Kim) Braunel. They gave him three grandchildren: Andrew Heller, Elise Braunel, and Bryce Braunel. Lee taught for 39 years in the cities of Madison, Hartford and Manitowoc. He served 15 years on the Manitowoc Public School Board and serving two years as County Board Supervisor. Lee was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed playing poker, fishing, maintaining and spending time in his yard.
LaVerne L. Weber
LaVerne L. Weber, age 88, a resident of Mountain View, California, formerly a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 17, 2022. LaVerne was born on November 10, 1934 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Lillian Uhler. LaVerne was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On January 19, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart Alan E. Weber and had two children. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1983. She spent her life as a great wife to Alan and mother to Randall and Sara. LaVerne moved numerous times throughout the years and moved back in 2005 to Manitowoc to be close to her family. In 2020, LaVerne moved to California where her daughter and her husband resided.
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
Manitowoc Residents Invited to Comment on 2023 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of Manitowoc Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (C.O.R.P.) for public review. Shaped by extensive outreach, the plan guides the investment in parks and recreation, facilities, trails, and open space areas over the...
Manitowoc Public Utilities Unveils New Look and New Addition
Manitowoc Public Utilities (MPU) is entering the new year with an addition to the family and a fresh new look. As of January 1st, the City of Manitowoc Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) was officially transferred to MPU. This transfer encompasses 15 employees and a wide range of treatment assets. This...
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
Two Former County Supervisors Pass Away
Manitowoc County will be honoring the memory of two former county board supervisors who died recently. According to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, Lee Braunel passed away on December 30th. Braunel was on the county board in the 1990s and also served on the Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education.
Manitowoc County Kicks Off 2023 with Five Meetings
There are five governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 4:45 p.m. They will continue to review their bylaws before discussing regarding the State CJCC’s Race Equity, Inclusion, and Access Subcommittee....
Sharon Rose Hallada
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Sharon “Sherry” Rose Hallada, age 83, of Two Rivers. Sherry passed away December 29, 2022, following complications of a stroke. Sherry was born Sharon Rose Niquette on July 1, 1939, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late...
Rahr-West Art Museum Board to Gather Today
There is only one meeting on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. The Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors will gather at the Museum at 4:00 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their input. Then, the group will look over their financial accounts before...
Manitowoc Public Library: Farewell and Best Wishes, Miss Susie
The following article was submitted by Tim Gadzinski, the Marketing Associate for the Manitowoc Public Library. Some emails land harder than others. Sometimes it’s a good thing—like leftover pizza in the breakroom from an event over-buy. Other times, it’s not so great—like an announcement regarding a fantastic coworker stepping away from their position. Sadly, I’ll be writing about an example of the latter.
Manitowoc County Soil And Water Has Productive Year
Manitowoc Country’s Soil and Water Department had a very productive 2022. County Ag Conservationist Cheyenne Behnke revealed to Seehafer News that last year, “we worked with farmers to install 1,920 acres of cover crops, 4,900 linear feet of grass waterways, two water and sediment control basins, 50 acres of inner seeding into corn silage, 8.2 acres of buffers, and 1,081 new nutrient management plans, which brings our county to 885 coverage with nutrient management plans.”
