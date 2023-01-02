5 questions C-suite leaders must be willing to ask to address burnout and create thriving health care organizations

As we age and the pace of life slows down a bit, we might seek out and value simple things, like connection and comfort, a bit more. Often, however, family and friends may be spread out across miles, which can make that comfort and connection a little harder to come by. The Thrive Center in downtown Louisville is dedicated to finding ways to help people stay comfortable, active, and healthy as they transition to the later stages in life, and have formed partnerships with a number of companies that are focused on fostering a sense of connection through technology. Their showroom offers opportunities to explore a wide variety of assistive and consumer technology that can help us maintain connection and comfort as we grow older.

