Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The US Sun
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Saquon Barkley heaps praise on Daniel Jones as Giants clinch playoff berth
Saquon Barkley delivered high praise for Daniel Jones after the New York Giants wrapped up a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/3: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sunday schedule, John Mara, more
Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players?. The New York Giants are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. Yes, it’s real. Thing is, who the Giants will play is up in the air. The No. 1 seed in the...
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Big Blue View
Celebratory Mock Offseason
Now that Dabs and Co. have secured their ticket to the dance let's play my favorite game, mock offseasons! I can feel all of your collective excitement. Without further ado... QB Davis Webb retires and is immediately hired to be the new QB coach after current QB coach Shea Tierny is promoted to OC... of Indianapolis. Which happens because Kafka is surprisingly hired away by the Colts to be their guy at HC, and then in another bit of a shock he steals Tierney to be his OC; despite Shea being a Daboll guy who followed him from Buffalo to NY. Kafka is by no means a name getting HC love, but should Daniel Jones and the boys make noise in the playoffs that could quickly change. Having worked and had success under both Andy Reid and now Brian Daboll, Mike's name is going to quickly heat up as the go to young offensive genius a la McVay/Shanahan/Taylor/McDaniel/ O'Connell/Stefanski/Sirriani. Point being, those type of guys are the ones getting HC positions.
Big Blue View
The Oprah Winfrey Mock Offseason
I really do have a mock offseason/mock draft addiction... Here is the "you get a big contract, you get a big contract, everybody gets a big contract" offseason mock. No changes to coaching staff as nobody is plucked away despite interviews elsewhere in this scenario. Cap- 59 million. 5th year...
Big Blue View
Danny Dimes $35 Million Dollar Day
Big Blue View Nation is global. I know this because I travel a lot and can tell you which bars you can watch us on TV in most countries in Europe and South America. This fan however is one of the depressingly small number. of Giants fans in a great...
Big Blue View
Keys to Giants success in 2022
I am sure there are other keys, but for me the two keys for 2022 are stats for "Rushing" and "Turnovers". Through 16 games the Giants are the #4 team in total rushing yards at almost 2,400 yards and 4.8 YPC. Tampa is at the bottom of the league at 1,222 yards. They only way they got to 8-8 is with Brady throwing 717 times for 4,450 yards. Jones has thrown 480 times for 3,000 yards.
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
Big Blue View
To all of the Haters, Doubters and Naysayers........... They Did It!
The Giants are by no means a perfect team. Daniel Jones is not a top 5 QB but he is a top 10 and seems perfectly capable of doing his part and far more to keep the Giants going in the right direction as a 2023.Playoff Team Who saw that coming last Spring? Not Many! Know this: DJ and Saquon will get paid. I just hope it can be a win/win situation.
Daily Mail
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
Big Blue View
Listen! Locker room reaction as Giants qualify for playoffs
What were the New York Giants saying immediately after their playoff-clinching 38-10 victory Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts? On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we go inside the locker room and hear from many of the Giants. Safety Julian Love on the fan reaction ... “The fans were...
Big Blue View
How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?
There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Keys to the Giants’ turnaround
How did the New York Giants achieve their surprising success this season? Patricia Traina joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss that and more. 1:30 — Significance ... for the Eagles. 2:50 — Will Giants play their starters? Should they?. 8:30 — How did...
Julian Love raves about Daniel Jones, implores Giants to re-sign QB: 'Perfect guy for the job'
Daniel Jones has been huge for the Giants this season as he prepares to enter free agency. New York safety Julian Love raved about the quarterback on “Tiki and Tierney” and explained why the Giants should bring him back.
Big Blue View
A Beginners Guide to Understanding American Football Rules
If you're new to American football, the rules can seem daunting at first. But don't worry - we've put together a beginner's guide to help you understand everything from scoring to penalties. So whether you're watching the Super Bowl or placing a bet on your favorite team, you'll be able to follow along and know what's going on. Let's get started!
