Bridget Smith
2d ago
My consumer energy mafia bill for last month was OUTRAGEOUS! I have not had a bill this high since Granholm was governor and Obama was president.
M.e. Sanders
2d ago
Consumers customers donated that money. There are 6.7 million consumer customers in Michigan. If everyone pays almost a dollar extra on their bill for the low income fund like I do, consumers is raking in $6.7 million a month for this program. (That’s over $80 million a year!)
Orenda Dyer
2d ago
the only reason DTE, Consumers Energy donates to anything like anybody else. it's to get that tax credit. about helping if they can help people sure. it's about helping themselves first.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Consumers Energy increases distributed generation limit from 2 to 4%
On December 22, 2022, Consumers Energy filed a settlement agreement with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in its 2022 rate case. As part of negotiations on the settlement, clean energy advocates Vote Solar, the Ecology Center and the Environmental Law and Policy Center obtained greater commitments from Consumers to renewable power and to equity for all Michiganders.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
WILX-TV
New year, new money for low paid workers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s minimum wage rate increased just as we rang in the New Year and for the first time, businesses in Michigan are required to pay their workers at least $10.10 an hour – that’s just about a 2% increase. In 2022, Michigan had the 26th highest minimum wage in the nation.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
michiganradio.org
Group hopes to forgive more than $800 million in Michiganders' medical debt for pennies on the dollar
A non-profit group, RIP Medical Debt, is hoping to erase more than $800 million of medical debt owed by Michigan residents, for just pennies on the dollar. Scott Patton is the group's vice president of development. He said they buy medical debt on the secondary debt market, just like debt collectors do, or they buy it directly from medical providers.
WWMTCw
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
abc57.com
Will Michigan minimum wage increase impact small businesses?
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan’s minimum wage is seeing a slight increase in 2023, going from $9.87 an hour to $10.10 an hour. This raise is part of the state’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Act, passed in 2018, which aimed to raise Michigan’s minimum wage up to $12.05 by 2030.
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023
The University of Michigan’s 2023 State Economic Forecast specifically looks at vehicle sales because it is such a key part of Michigan’s economy.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Millions of birds died. Eggs now cost nearly 50% more.
Grocery costs are up, but it’s eggs that are raising eyebrows. Egg prices in general have jumped 49% in a year with some Michigan shoppers paying upwards of $5 a dozen. And latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Grade A large eggs went from an average of $1.72 in November 2021 to $3.59 in November 2022.
Flint sorority brunch will feature new member of Michigan Supreme Court
FLINT, MI -- The Flint chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host a jazz brunch later this month to celebrate 70 years of sisterhood and service. The brunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Riverfront Banquet Center, located at 1 Riverfront Plaza in downtown Flint.
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
texasbreaking.com
$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans
Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
urgence.tv
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
MLive
