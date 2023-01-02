ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bridget Smith
2d ago

My consumer energy mafia bill for last month was OUTRAGEOUS! I have not had a bill this high since Granholm was governor and Obama was president.

M.e. Sanders
2d ago

Consumers customers donated that money. There are 6.7 million consumer customers in Michigan. If everyone pays almost a dollar extra on their bill for the low income fund like I do, consumers is raking in $6.7 million a month for this program. (That’s over $80 million a year!)

Orenda Dyer
2d ago

the only reason DTE, Consumers Energy donates to anything like anybody else. it's to get that tax credit. about helping if they can help people sure. it's about helping themselves first.

