OBITUARY: Betty Jean Guthrie

Betty Jean Guthrie, age 88, of Springfield, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at NorthCrest Medical Center.

Mrs. Guthrie was born on April 17, 1934 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late William and Frances Biggs Smith. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing games, quilting, being a member of the Red Hat Society, and fishing with Mr. John. She dearly loved her family and church, Flewellyn Baptist Church, where she was a member.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Guthrie; son, Rickey Eugene Guthrie; great-granddaughter, Mallory Paige Guthrie; brothers, Wesley Smith and Herbert Smith; and sister, Clara Gibson.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail (Ronnie) McCrary; grandchildren, Stacey Green (Lawson), Nicholas Adam McCrary, and Dustin Guthrie (Tosha); great-grandchildren, Shelbi Mitchell (Seth), Jayden Lynch, Spencer Green, Sienna McCrary, Bryce Green, and Hunter Guthrie; great-great-grandchildren, Brynleigh Mitchell and Annalise Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Nadine Guthrie.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with Rev. Patrick Nix officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville with Nicholas McCrary, Dustin Guthrie, Lawson Green, Jake Norman, Spencer Green, and Kaden Norman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Biggs and Steve Pryor.

The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Mallory’s Miracle Children’s Charity (make checks payable to MMCC). All donations may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral, 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/