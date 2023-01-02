ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

OBITUARY: Betty Jean Guthrie

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Mtwv_0k0toLbw00

Betty Jean Guthrie, age 88, of Springfield, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at NorthCrest Medical Center.

Mrs. Guthrie was born on April 17, 1934 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late William and Frances Biggs Smith. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing games, quilting, being a member of the Red Hat Society, and fishing with Mr. John. She dearly loved her family and church, Flewellyn Baptist Church, where she was a member.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Guthrie; son, Rickey Eugene Guthrie; great-granddaughter, Mallory Paige Guthrie; brothers, Wesley Smith and Herbert Smith; and sister, Clara Gibson.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail (Ronnie) McCrary; grandchildren, Stacey Green (Lawson), Nicholas Adam McCrary, and Dustin Guthrie (Tosha); great-grandchildren, Shelbi Mitchell (Seth), Jayden Lynch, Spencer Green, Sienna McCrary, Bryce Green, and Hunter Guthrie; great-great-grandchildren, Brynleigh Mitchell and Annalise Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Nadine Guthrie.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with Rev. Patrick Nix officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville with Nicholas McCrary, Dustin Guthrie, Lawson Green, Jake Norman, Spencer Green, and Kaden Norman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Biggs and Steve Pryor.

The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Mallory’s Miracle Children’s Charity (make checks payable to MMCC). All donations may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral, 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Gene Allen Shrum

Gene Allen Shrum, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the home of his niece in Lebanon. Mr. Shrum was born May 10, 1946, in Hartsville to the late Robert Lee and Mary Elizabeth Stafford Shrum. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Donna Ruth (Rawls) Head

Donna Ruth Rawls Head, 70, of Springfield, passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the home of her sister. Donna was born February 13, 1952, in Springfield to the late John Howard and Martha Jane “Sis” Frey Rawls. She was a graduate of Springfield High...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Henderson Harris

Betty Henderson Harris, age 80, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Harris was born May 6, 1942 in Springfield to the late Edmund Curtis and Rachel Hinkle Henderson. She was a homemaker and member of Springfield Baptist Church. In addition to her...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Teresa Marie Moore

Teresa Marie Moore age 63 of Springfield, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St Thomas Mid Town. She was born on January 11, 1959, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to David and Gloria Hale. Teresa worked for 40 years for the State of Tennessee as an Accounting Technician for the Finance and Administration department and was a faithful member of Bethel Church of Christ. She was an avid reader and loved traveling with her best friend, Frances.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Robertson County Source

New Series on Public Television Celebrates The Power of Music & Food to Bring Americans Together

Ear To The Common Ground, which debuted on Nashville Public Television on January 2, 2023, is a new half-hour series airing on public television stations across the United States that begins with one question: What if we could replace contempt with compassion in our political discourse and spend time together sharing a meal and some music?
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
FRANKLIN, TN
Robertson County Source

Public House Gastropub Offers Feel of Old World to Springfield

Public House, the brainchild of Chef Jessica LaVeck, owner of Italian restaurant MoliPazzo in White House, brings the feel of an English pub tucked away in a rural village to the City of Springfield. Housed in a small building off the city square with red brick exterior walls and raw wood planks wrapped around large front windows, the restaurant and bar even looks like an authentic pub.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at 6:15 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Robertson County Source

Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
489
Followers
3K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

 https://robertsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy