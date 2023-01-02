The films of Catalan writer-director Carla Simón could almost – almost – serve as tourist ads for the life bucolic. In her 2017 debut, Summer 1993, a young girl discovers the countryside for the first time, while her follow-up, Alcarràs – which won the Golden Bear, the top prize at the 2022 Berlin film festival – is set on a peach farm, where children run wild between multigenerational family meals in the sun. Yet, joyous as Simón’s two features are, they are built on a hard foundation of bitter reality. In Alcarràs, a story underpinned by the challenges faced by farmers across Europe, the Solé family lives under immediate threat of eviction, while Summer 1993 is based on Simón’s own experience as a child after the death of both her parents.

