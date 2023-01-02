OBITUARY: Steven Michael Knight Sr.

Steven Michael Knight Sr., age 70, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Knight was born July 8, 1952 in Springfield, OH to the late Harry and Edith Fry Knight. He was a Tool and Die Team Leader at Electrolux.

In addition to his parents He was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Knight; and a sister, Lena McKenzie.

Steven is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debbie Knight; sons, Steven Knight Jr. and Chris (Rebekah) Farina; daughters, Shellie (Randy) Davis and Stephanie (Justin) Harjo; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jan (Bill) Burton.

Mr. Knight’s wishes were to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his honor, to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by visiting https://www.cancer.org

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

