Gas prices are sharply on the rise in Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be prepared to pay more if they need to fill up their gas tanks.

Data shows that gas prices in Florida are rising back up.

AAA reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in our state is now up to $3.24.

It was around $2.98 a gallon just one week ago.

Drivers in Central Florida are finding the lowest prices in Seminole and Brevard counties.

The average there is just two cents below the state average.

Walter
2d ago

Gas prices, food prices, inflation has cost the average American family $10,000 extra in inflation dollars last year. Continued unfunded out of control spending is reckless, irresponsible and poor government leadership.

Sadie Christenson
2d ago

They go up every year. As soon as the snowbirds and vacationers leave prices go back down. Didn't anyone notice before the pandemic??? But yeah lets make it all political now that the media is a bunch of screaming pansies

Tater Salad
2d ago

Biden is going to finally stop robbing our strategic petroleum reserves and the price of gas will skyrocket. Get ready for serious pain at the pump.

