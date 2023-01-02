Gas prices are sharply on the rise in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be prepared to pay more if they need to fill up their gas tanks.
Data shows that gas prices in Florida are rising back up.
AAA reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in our state is now up to $3.24.
It was around $2.98 a gallon just one week ago.
Drivers in Central Florida are finding the lowest prices in Seminole and Brevard counties.
The average there is just two cents below the state average.
