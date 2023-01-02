ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County Source

New Music this Week-January 2,2023

By Donna Vissman
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pNfA_0k0to09w00

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Charles Kelley

Lady A’s Charles Kelley is today releasing his goodbye letter to alcohol, sharing the confessional “As Far As You Could.” Aided by the gift of desperation, Kelley co-wrote the redemptive ballad after a public decision to stop drinking and begin addiction treatment. After an outpouring of support, the next months were filled with reflection, accountability and songwriting, with the powerful “As Far As You Could” marking a turning point in Kelley’s recovery.

Take a listen here.

2Flatland Calvary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxlY6_0k0to09w00

“If We Said Goodbye” is from the band’s acclaimed new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, which was released earlier this fall (stream/purchase here). Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including “Mountain Song,” which was featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “Yellowstone,” recently.

Take a listen here.

3Brian Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ONYo_0k0to09w00

“New Year’s Day” is the second single off of Brian Blake’s (Memphis, TN) debut album, Book of Life.

Take a listen here.

4The Motet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0SNi_0k0to09w00

“Draccus” embodies what The Motet have concocted with All Day, an album that will retain the infectious grooves arrangements that The Motet have become known for. But by recentering the listening experience around the playing and composition, All Day emphasizes the band’s instrumental mastery molded by two decades of shared musical chemistry.

Take a listen here.

5Bryan Ruby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7v1o_0k0to09w00

Bryan Ruby has literally had one ‘Hell of a Year,’ and to celebrate has released a holiday surprise cover song for old and new fans alike. The reflective lyrics and pensive tune were originally recorded and written by Parker McCollum. “I love this song and I wanted to do this track as a little extra bonus ‘thank you’ to all the folks who I’ve met out on the road this year,” stated Ruby.

Take a listen here.

6Lainey Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJwMv_0k0to09w00

Lainey Wilson debuted two Spotify singles today: a reimagining of her original song “Middle Finger” and a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Take a listen here.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies

Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Awake

Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat

Did you idolize the Jackson 5, fall in love to “Human Nature” or learn to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”? If you are a Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson fan, you might want to check out the Jan. 13 show “Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Boykin Center. Who’s Bad is a music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage that […] The post Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
TENNESSEE STATE
NME

‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene

The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
The Guardian

NYOGB/Bloch review – visible delight in music-making

Two double bassists exchanged a grin as they landed a hefty pedal note at the bottom of a massive chord. One string principal nodded good luck to another ahead of an exposed solo. A clarinettist smiled appreciatively, listening to a passage played by others. These aren’t things you spot in most orchestral performances – but the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain isn’t most orchestras, and such unguarded delight in music-making is frequently visible among its members.
American Songwriter

In Memoriam: Artists We Lost in 2022

Country music and rock pioneers, transcendent musicians, and storyteller songwriters—dozens of artists who helped shape the directions of music and add to its evolving spectrum died in 2022. In remembrance of these artists, here’s a tribute to some of the singers, songwriters, and musicians we lost in 2022 with...
GEORGIA STATE
Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
491
Followers
3K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

 https://robertsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy