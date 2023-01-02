ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?

We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
Almost All McDonald’s Gone From NY Thruway Forever [PICS]

We drove the New York State Thruway this weekend out to Buffalo and it seems as if this is the last hurrah for McDonald's at all of the rest stops. In fact, Friday we were heading west and the one we stopped at had a McDonald's that was scheduled to close for good on Saturday. It was pretty sad. There were no fountain drinks, chicken mcnugget sauces, chicken sandwiches, not many burgers on the menu, and signs all over that Saturday that they would close forever.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To New York State

A legendary discount department store is reportedly returning in the very near future to New York State. Update: Ames has not returned our request for comment. However, a spokesperson has returned emails to other media outlets confirming store openings. Fact-checkers like Snopes have yet to confirm or deny the rumors of the discount store's return. Snopes rates the rumors as "Research In Progress."
I Tried Getting a Refund for The Paper Bag I Purchased

Am I just being cheap or am I really the first person to ask if you can get a refund for the paper bags you purchase?. Paper bags aren't the most expensive thing that you can buy at the grocery store but they're not free. Can you return them and get your money back for them? Here's what I found out.
C. Heslop

$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York

New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
