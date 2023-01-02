Read full article on original website
Related
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?
We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
Almost All McDonald’s Gone From NY Thruway Forever [PICS]
We drove the New York State Thruway this weekend out to Buffalo and it seems as if this is the last hurrah for McDonald's at all of the rest stops. In fact, Friday we were heading west and the one we stopped at had a McDonald's that was scheduled to close for good on Saturday. It was pretty sad. There were no fountain drinks, chicken mcnugget sauces, chicken sandwiches, not many burgers on the menu, and signs all over that Saturday that they would close forever.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
Wrong Answers Only: Why You Should Move To The Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents got personal on social media about how they feel. The Hudson Valley Can Be Considered An Oasis Or Nightmare To Some. I haven't met too many people who thought that living in the Hudson Valley was unfit for them. For the most part, it seems that those who live here are happy and enjoy being here.
New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!. The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history. New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million. For only the...
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To New York State
A legendary discount department store is reportedly returning in the very near future to New York State. Update: Ames has not returned our request for comment. However, a spokesperson has returned emails to other media outlets confirming store openings. Fact-checkers like Snopes have yet to confirm or deny the rumors of the discount store's return. Snopes rates the rumors as "Research In Progress."
These Were The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live New York state?. It should come as no shock that one of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. If we took that out of the equation, where would your wallet be hurting the most?
I Tried Getting a Refund for The Paper Bag I Purchased
Am I just being cheap or am I really the first person to ask if you can get a refund for the paper bags you purchase?. Paper bags aren't the most expensive thing that you can buy at the grocery store but they're not free. Can you return them and get your money back for them? Here's what I found out.
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
The best restaurant in New York visited by Guy Fieri: report
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss
December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10