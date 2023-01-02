Read full article on original website
Today in History: Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2023.
On Jan. 3, 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission. In 1521 Martin Luther is excommunicated by Pope Leo X from the Roman Catholic Church for failing to recant parts of his Ninety-five Theses which started the Protestant Reformation.
What life was like 50 years ago in America, compared to now in 2023
In honor of the new year, take a look at how life has changed in 50 years. From 1973 to 2023, here are 10 ways America is different – from movies, songs, gas prices and more.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Perspective: George Washington went home on Dec. 23, 1783. Here’s why that matters
George Washington, America’s first president, understood the importance of limited, shared and even divided power in American society. Many of today’s politicians prefer centralized power to protect their own interests.
Mary Trump Says Racism Was the Norm in Trump Family
"My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody at my school practically was white. And it was just this weird cognitive dissonance," Mary Trump said.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Tennessee Tribune
National Museum of African American History and Culture To Observe 160th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation Issued by President Lincoln
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is recognizing the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. In honor of this important moment, the museum encourages visitors to reflect on the words featured in early copies of a handheld pamphlet of the Emancipation Proclamation, an original signed copy of President Abraham Lincoln’s Executive Order and an original handwritten signed copy of the 13th Amendment, all on display in the museum’s “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment are two of the most important documents in the nation’s history. They helped the country fulfill the highest ideal of liberty by ensuring a more inclusive manifestation of freedom. For more details and to learn more, visit nmaahc.si.edu/emancipation.
The Mistakes Historians Make on Television
In the fall of 1998, as an assistant history professor recently out of graduate school, I was excited to get a call from a producer of a local CBS morning news show who had noticed a panel discussion I’d organized about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The producer asked me on the show to put the event in historical context. I of course accepted.
This New Year, check out 10 ways America is different from 50 years ago
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
This Is the Healthy Way for Americans to Hate the Government
In his first inaugural address in January 1981, Ronald Reagan came out swinging. His punching bag? The very thing he was part of.“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem,” Reagan said. “From time to time, we’ve been tempted to believe that society has become too complex to be managed by self-rule, that government by an elite group is superior to government for, by, and of the people. Well, if no one among us is capable of governing himself, then who among us has the capacity to govern someone else?”Reagan’s trumpeting of...
msn.com
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr. With 30 Fascinating Facts About the Civil Rights Icon
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January 15, 1929-April 4, 1968) was one of the most prominent leaders of America's Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s. His words and actions have left a lasting mark on America and the world as a whole, with a powerful legacy that is as undeniable as it is inspiring. These 30 facts about Martin Luther King, Jr. help us learn more about this incredible man.
‘1923’: The Tragic True History of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel’s American Indian Boarding Schools
It's no secret that 1923 -- the newest prequel that unpacks the bloody history of the Yellowstone Ranch -- is set in one of the darkest decades of our nation's past. With the end of World War I, the controversy of Prohibition and being on the precipice of the Great Depression, life in 1923 was far from easy.
American Revolution – How America Overturned Monarchy and Became Independent, Rich, and Powerful
Americans frequently call the Democratic breakthrough in the American Revolution the Spirit of 76, identifying the ideas behind the revolution as an extension of liberty tied to a break with Great Britain and the establishment of independence.
The Fate Of Japanese Americans In World War II
After the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II. In response to the attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced relocation and internment of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast.
Vox
The best, worst, and just plain dumb of American politics in 2022
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. From the State of...
The Best Cities for Immigrants, According to Data
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
The Last King of America
He’s hardly the bumbling, rapping monarch from “Hamilton.”. Historian Andrew Roberts urges us not to think of actor Jonathan Groff’s exaggerated portrayal of George III in the musical “Hamilton” when judging the monarch who was, indeed, America’s last king. Of course, given that warning, anyone who has seen the production immediately conjures up a silly, sputtering ruler who embodied all that our Founding Fathers revolted against.
