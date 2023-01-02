Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston
A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
houstonherald.com
Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area
Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
myozarksonline.com
Lamar Woman In Custody In Laclede County
A 58-year-old Lamar, Missouri, woman was taken into custody following her arrest in Laclede County last night. Dorothy N. Madrigal is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an accident.
kjluradio.com
Police in Lebanon search for runaway teen
Police in Lebanon are asking for the public’s help as they search for a runaway teen. McKenzie Smith, 14, of Lebanon, has been missing since December 30. Smith is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5’1” and 102 pounds. Anyone with...
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
houstonherald.com
It’s all about 2023
2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
houstonherald.com
PHOTO: City of Houston Fire Department personnel
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison.
kmmo.com
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
houstonherald.com
County woman busted for having meth in car, authorities say
A Cabool woman faces a felony drug charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation on Dec. 29. Bethany M. Hall, 39, of the 12,000 block of Mills Road in Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony). According to a Cabool officer’s report, a silver...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
kjluradio.com
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Wanda Floyd
Services for Wanda Jean Floyd, 89, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Free Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
No injuries reported in early Monday crash south of Houston
No injuries were reported in an early Monday morning crash south of Houston on U.S. 63. Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded between Hogan Road and Highway RA. The vehicle was in the southbound lane.
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
houstonherald.com
CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE
Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
houstonherald.com
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
Comments / 0