Langar Wali Dal (Sikh Gurudwara-Style Lentil Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
1/2 cup (100 g) dried whole black lentils (sabut urad) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried red kidney beans (rajma) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried split chickpeas (chana dal) 3 cups (720 ml) water, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) if needed. 1 teaspoon garam masala. 1 1/2...
Butter Tofu Recipe
Paneer butter tofu or served with ricePhoto bystockimagefactorycom freepik. Today I will share a different tofu recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like tofu, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for tofu lovers.
Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
4 baby brinjal (eggplants) 2 tablespoons (2 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish. Wash and pat dry the baby brinjal. Cut an X into the bottom of each brinjal using a knife. Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 15 minutes. Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the brinjal. Cook on both sides by turning them halfway through; the total cooking time should be 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the brinjal to a plate and set aside.
Quinoa Vegetable Soup
Bowl of a soupPhoto byNavada Ra (Pexels) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Quinoa is not a herb that everyone uses a lot in their recipes, but I think you will like the following soup recipe containing quinoa.
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
Everything you need to know about the Mediterranean diet: Ready to try it?
There are many options when it comes to dieting and exercise, but how do you know what works for you and your goals? Well the truth is many of the diets out there can be very restrictive and unhealthy. And while making the right choice can be overwhelming,...
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo SaucePhoto byeaterscollective (unsplash)onUnsplash. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
What’s Cooking: Plant Based Breakfast Burrito
Plant Based Breakfast Burrito Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Time: 15 mins Serves: 4 servings Ingredients Instructions Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently […]
Lentil Rice Soup
Lentil SoupPhoto byuser14908974 (freepik) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Trader Joe’s Is Selling Cotton Napkins Embroidered with Vegetables, In Case You Need a Reminder to Eat Your Veggies
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
How To Store Cheese So It Stays Fresh And Delicious
Cheese is one of the most versatile ingredients in countless recipes. It’s the star of the show for everything from pizzas and grilled cheese sandwiches to baked pasta, nachos, and charcuterie boards. And chances are, you love to keep your favorite type of cheese on hand, whether it’s Cheddar, pepper Jack, Parmesan, or mozzarella. But what’s the proper way to store it?
Easy soup and salad recipes from Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium
Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us today to make quick and easy soups and salads for busy families. He made a creamy yukon potato siup with fresh thyme, served with spinach salad with Hartwell’s Premium Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. He also made tomato Florentine Soup with Ditalini Pasta and served it with a Caesar Salad with Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Caesar dressing.
