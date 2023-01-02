Read full article on original website
Student and teacher involvement in reforming schooling matters — how Montréal schools are tackling this
If you could redesign high school, what might you change? How could the schedule be more flexible? What if teachers worked together as teams? What if groups of students were combined based on interest and given the opportunity to connect learning to their everyday lives? Noel Burke, the founder of an educational reform initiative in Québec called NEXTschool, has been asking these questions for years. After working as a teacher, administrator and government official, Burke travelled to innovative high schools in New Zealand and Southern California and met with educators throughout Canada with the goal of figuring out how he...
How To Study For Nursing School: Tips For Success
If you’re looking to enter nursing school or are already in the middle of your nursing education, you know it can be an intensive, demanding academic process. Balancing nursing school alongside your personal responsibilities can seem overwhelming. On this page, we provide some tips on how to study for nursing school to help make your educational experience more fulfilling and less stressful.
A Guide to Critical Thinking For Students
*This post contains sponsored content. As a former high school teacher and college professor, I witnessed firsthand how schools spend untold hours teaching textbook based instruction and rote memorization vs. analytical skills and critical thought. This educational methodology dates back to agrarian society when a student just needed to memorize, test, and move on.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom High School finalist for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM CompetitionSteilacoom High School finalist for
Submitted by Sharon Oh, Relev8. Samsung Electronics America today announced that 300 public schools across America have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national competition. Representing the cream of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies. These Finalists advance to additional stages of the competition that will culminate in three schools being selected in May as National Winners, and receive $100,000 prize packages. The full list of State Finalists can be found here.
In the name of ‘equity,’ companies are now ignoring educational achievement
Today, at least two-thirds of higher education institutions, including Harvard and Stanford, don’t require the SAT for admission. The American Bar Association recently announced it will drop the LSAT as an admissions requirement for law school. And now, some are calling for the prestigious MCAT to be scrapped as the gold standard for medical school admissions — all in the name of racial equity. Now, the latest standard on the chopping block are colleges themselves, as a recent job posting for a director position demonstrates. A LinkedIn posting by HR&A Advisors, the TriBeCa-based real estate consultancy, asked applicants for the $121,668- to $138,432-a-year...
k12dive.com
Teaching students about AI without breaking a school budget
Districts looking to teach artificial intelligence lessons in middle and high school do not need to invest heavily in technology resources nor launch a separate stand-alone class: Instead, stakeholders and educators can begin by talking with students about ways they already use AI without even knowing it. Students may not...
programminginsider.com
3 Tools To Help Teachers in the Classroom
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Teachers have a very challenging job. They have to keep track of grades and students across several classes. They also have to attend meetings and other school functions and events. Thankfully, many tools and pieces of technology help teachers do their job effectively. Read on to learn about three tools that can help teachers in the classroom.
Perspective: AI, your college student and the end of individual achievement
Colleges and high schools are increasingly reluctant to test students’ abilities. Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT won’t help
Dropouts ‘could rise’ as university students struggle in cost-of-living crisis
Dropout rates could rise as under-pressure students struggle amid the cost-of-living crisis, a universities leader has warned.It would be a “tragedy” if young people felt they had to quit their higher education courses because they are worried about being able to make ends meet and trying to balance study with work, Universities UK (UUK) chief executive Vivienne Stern said.Many are taking on extra hours in part-time jobs to support their studies, and it is an issue affecting more students from different backgrounds than seen before, she said.In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: “I think it’s probably...
