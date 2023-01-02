Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
2 cups (180 grams) of regular rolled oats (gluten-free if needed) 1/2 cup (4oz.) of blackstrap molasses, unsulphured. 1/4 cup (2oz.) of flax seed butter (see note) Pre-heat oven to 375°F / 190°C, gas mark 5. Next, line 6 jumbo muffin cups with parchment paper (see blog post for tips on how to do this) or non-stick muffin liners.
One Green Planet
Morrocan Style Quinoa Salad [Vegan]
1 can chickpeas (drained:8 ounces, or 240 g) 5 large Medjool dates (pitted and chopped: ½ cup, or 100 g. Cook the quinoa according to package instructions using vegetable broth or stock in place of water to add more flavor. Cool for 20 minutes and fluff up with a fork.
One Green Planet
From Morrocan Style Quinoa Salad and Bhagara Baingan: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include quinoa salad and curry so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato, red chiles and ginger into a smooth paste. Set aside. Prepare the curry: Transfer the canned chickpeas to a colander. Rinse them with water to get rid of the starch and sodium. Let them sit in the colander until you're ready to use them.
One Green Planet
Warm Lentil Salad [Vegan]
1 cup Puy lentils (also known as French green lentils) 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water for 8 hours or soaked in boiling water for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 425F or 220C. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Roast...
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
Delish
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
macaronikid.com
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
One Green Planet
Kale, Pomegranate, and Almond Winter Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (50 g) pomegranate, plus extra for serving. 1/2 cup (40 g) slivered almonds, plus extra for serving. To make the dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a jar and seal the lid. Shake well to emulsify the dressing. Alternatively, stir together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
How to make this cinnamon crisp coffee cake recipe
Coffee cake is the official recipe of the year from King Arthur Baking Company.
Wrapped In Crust: Mini Pies & Quiches
Lots of comfort food starts with a crust, and we used one recipe to create in several ways. Try this simple crust recipe that is perfect for creating delicious mini pies and quiches. Butter Crust. • 1¼ cups flour. • 1 stick salted butter. • ¼ cup chilled water...
Sweet Kolaches Recipe
Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts
These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
wdfxfox34.com
Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls
The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate. I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
12tomatoes.com
Salted Caramel Banana Bread
If there’s one baked good that just about everyone can get on board with, it might have to be banana bread. I don’t think I’ve ever met a soul who didn’t love it. I mean, what’s not to love about a perfectly moist and flavorful slice of cake that you can get away with calling bread (and therefore eat for breakfast with minimal guilt). I’m typically partial to chocolate chip banana bread, but when I heard about this salted caramel spin I knew I had to give it a go.
