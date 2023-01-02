Read full article on original website
K-State to formally introduce Jason Mansfield on Wednesday
MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
OPINION: Lincoln Art Center - a vibrant, exploratory community for 30 years
When Joyce Harlow envisioned the Lincoln Art Center in 1992, she was motivated by small-town pride and her belief that art was important for children. She recognized that a place for art would be a meaningful way to foster her farming community. Thirty years on, the center has also become...
Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center
Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
Study: Effects of heat, drought, wind pound Great Plains wheat
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have published a study in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Communications, quantifying the negative impacts that the triple punch of heat, drought and wind has had on wheat yields in Kansas and the surrounding region over the past 40 years. Their findings are...
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
Salina Symphony to present 'Journey' concert Jan. 29
Performance to feature Boyer’s 'Ellis Island: The Dream of America'. The upcoming Salina Symphony concert will be a collaboration with Theatre Salina. The concert, Journey, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe, and will be under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal.
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes
Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
INSIGHT: Routine reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief
City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
K-State UAS: High value in airport crash simulation through FAA funded research
A simulated response of a mock airplane crash at Salina Regional Airport, included an uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) operated by members of the K-State Salina UAS program. A UAS quadcopter was used to help Salina Airport aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) personnel gain better situational awareness at the simulated crash site.
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Join the chorus - Messiah Festival of the Arts
LINDSBORG - Be a part of history and join the Bethany Oratorio Society. This year will mark the 142nd performance of Handel's Messiah by the Bethany Oratorio Society, the longest-running annual presentation in the United States. Led by Mark Lucas, the society's first Messiah rehearsal is scheduled for 3 p.m....
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Salina was slightly warmer, drier in 2022, weather service reports
Following is an annual 2022 climate summary for Salina, with weather maps for the state. The average annual temperature was 56.3 degrees, 0.5 degrees warmer than average. 2022 tied for the 47th warmest year since records began in 1900. The hottest daily temperature was 106 degrees on July 15 and...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
