Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
Texans’ Lovie Smith on Damar Hamlin: ‘Our game can be violent .. I’m a believer, so I believe in prayer. Life is bigger than football. Life is precious’
In a somber, emotional tone, Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to playing the game...
Colts' Nick Foles (ribs) will not play in Week 18
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that Nick Foles (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Foles suffered a very painful rib injury in Week 17 that forced him out of the game, and Saturday revealed Monday that the veteran will not be able to suit up for the team's final game of the season. Sam Ehlinger will make the final start of the year for the Colts.
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as first Black NFL president
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
Texans would hold pick Nos. 1 and 12 in 2023 NFL draft
Picking in the top-12 isn’t so bad. That is where the Houston Texans would have two selections if the 2023 NFL draft were held based on the results of Week 17. The Texans’ proprietary pick would warrant them the No. 1 overall choice due to their 2-13-1 record. Houston’s trade with the Cleveland Browns gave them the organization’s first-round pick, and currently it rests at No. 12 overall.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'
Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult. The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding...
Cardinals shut down Hopkins, McCoy; will start QB Blough vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday without receiver DeAndre Hopkins in their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Additionally, quarterback David Blough will make his second start in a row as Arizona has opted to shut down backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Hopkins...
Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
BEREA — The Browns have cornered the market on AFC Special Teams Players of the Week honors. On Wednesday afternoon, punter Corey Borjoquez was honored by the league as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Browns' 24-10 win at the Washington Commanders last Sunday. He became...
