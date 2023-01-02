Thurston County’s first baby of 2023 is a boy named Lance
Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in west Olympia, making him Thurston County’s first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said.
Henson was 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than 9 pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.
“Both mother and baby are doing well,” Thompson said.
A little more than eight hours later, Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia welcomed its first baby of the year, also a boy.
Miguel Inigo Marrero was born at 11:49 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7.4 pounds and measuring 19 inches long, according to the hospital.
Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, both 32. Miguel is their first child.
The second baby of the year at Providence came just 16 minutes later at 12:05 p.m. A girl, Lilyana, was born to Lydia Sullivan of Lacey.
Baby Lilyana received a goodie bag put together by the Davis family, who have been bringing a “first girl of the year” package to the hospital since their daughter was the first baby of the year at Providence 14 years ago.
