Thurston County, WA

Thurston County’s first baby of 2023 is a boy named Lance

By Rolf Boone
 2 days ago

Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in west Olympia, making him Thurston County’s first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said.

Henson was 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than 9 pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8b3B_0k0tkIov00
Lance Henson, Thurston County’s first baby of 2023, was born to parents Bernadette and Colby Henson of Shelton at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia. MultiCare Capital Medical Center/Courtesy

“Both mother and baby are doing well,” Thompson said.

A little more than eight hours later, Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia welcomed its first baby of the year, also a boy.

Miguel Inigo Marrero was born at 11:49 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7.4 pounds and measuring 19 inches long, according to the hospital.

Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, both 32. Miguel is their first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDMTq_0k0tkIov00
Miguel Inigo Marrero was born at Providence St. Peter Hospital at 11:49 a.m. Sunday to parents Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey. Providence St. Peter Hospital/Courtesy

The second baby of the year at Providence came just 16 minutes later at 12:05 p.m. A girl, Lilyana, was born to Lydia Sullivan of Lacey.

Baby Lilyana received a goodie bag put together by the Davis family, who have been bringing a “first girl of the year” package to the hospital since their daughter was the first baby of the year at Providence 14 years ago.

