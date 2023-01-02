Read full article on original website
January Jazzfest in Baldwinsville becomes Winter Jazzfest
The Seneca Savings January JazzFest, a fixture on the Syracuse area midwinter music scene since 2011, has moved to February, renamed “Winter Jazzfest.” Still held at Mohegan Manor, Baldwinsville’s multi-story music venue, the event provides a full day of jazz and related musical styles accompanied by fine food and drink, serving as the annual fundraiser for CNY Jazz Central, the region’s primary provider of jazz in public and in schools since 1996.
CNY Inspirations: Create
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To create means to bring something into existence. Maya Angelou once said, “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” Some believe that the deepest desire of the soul is to create. The capacity to watch something grow and develop brings a sense of deep satisfaction. Ask yourself, what you would like to water this year? The next step is to begin the process by drawing on your creative strength to make it happen.
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
cnyhomepage.com
Rescue Mission of Utica open to everyone (Drop-In Center / Low-Barrier Info)
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica offers several programs to help people of all ages around the city, but it’s also a place for the homeless to go to seek shelter, even when Code Blue is not in effect. If a location is “low-barrier” it...
CNY Inspirations: Believe
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Believe in yourself. Let us begin this year with a renewed sense of self. When I was a little girl, I remember hearing my mother say “head up, back straight, face forward the day.” It was her way of ensuring that I felt capable, confident, and courageous before going off to school. Her words resonated within me whenever I felt diminished or shy. I remember responding in those moments of doubt by lifting up my head, squaring my shoulders and looking people straight in the eye. In these moments, I realized the essence of my strength. My strength laid in what I believed to be true about myself. Since then, I have embraced that I am stronger than I thought, and I am more capable than I once perceived.
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Cardinal Close Call: Syracuse basketball squeaks by Louisville 70-69 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Tuesday night’s 70-69 win by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center had a soundtrack, three songs come to mind that would have to make the list. One is “Give it Away Now” by the...
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
‘Thank you, brother Lou Orr, spread those long wings’ (Your Letters)
During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
cortlandvoice.com
In Case You Missed It: New Year, New Garbage System (Information Included)
The new trash and recycling service, with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. as the provider, began this week in the city of Cortland. City mayor Scott Steve created a page on the city’s website that provides frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the new service. A rundown of the FAQs page, with answers attached to each question, can be accessed at the top of the city’s website.
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Carrols Restaurant Group CEO and President Paulo Pena, 50, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve after leading the Syracuse-based Burger King franchisee for the last nine months. The company said Tuesday that Pena died at a hospital but gave no other details. Pena was appointed to...
