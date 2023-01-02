Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
2 cups (180 grams) of regular rolled oats (gluten-free if needed) 1/2 cup (4oz.) of blackstrap molasses, unsulphured. 1/4 cup (2oz.) of flax seed butter (see note) Pre-heat oven to 375°F / 190°C, gas mark 5. Next, line 6 jumbo muffin cups with parchment paper (see blog post for tips on how to do this) or non-stick muffin liners.
One Green Planet
Moroccan Loubea Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (120 ml or 20 g) fresh dill packed (stripped from stalks) Combine all dressing ingredients and pour over salad, stirring to combine and that's it – did we say easy!?!. We typically make this a day in advance to allow the dill and garlic to infuse their...
One Green Planet
Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato, red chiles and ginger into a smooth paste. Set aside. Prepare the curry: Transfer the canned chickpeas to a colander. Rinse them with water to get rid of the starch and sodium. Let them sit in the colander until you're ready to use them.
One Green Planet
Kale, Pomegranate, and Almond Winter Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (50 g) pomegranate, plus extra for serving. 1/2 cup (40 g) slivered almonds, plus extra for serving. To make the dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a jar and seal the lid. Shake well to emulsify the dressing. Alternatively, stir together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
One Green Planet
Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
4 baby brinjal (eggplants) 2 tablespoons (2 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish. Wash and pat dry the baby brinjal. Cut an X into the bottom of each brinjal using a knife. Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 15 minutes. Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the brinjal. Cook on both sides by turning them halfway through; the total cooking time should be 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the brinjal to a plate and set aside.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
2 Bone Broth Recipes You Should Make This Week For Inflammation
Who doesn’t love a good bowl of soup in the winter?! Luckily, soup can be as healthy as it is tasty–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Unfortunately, canned soups can take a serious toll on your health. But on the other hand, homemade varieties can pack in a ton of nutrients to keep your body thriving throughout this chilly season. And one of the best ingredients you can add to your soup is some homemade bone broth, which blows high-sodium, store-bought broths out of the water.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
One Green Planet
From Morrocan Style Quinoa Salad and Bhagara Baingan: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include quinoa salad and curry so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Epicurious
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
macaronikid.com
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
Lasagna Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Italian pasta dish
Do you love lasagna but not all the fuss and mess? This version of your favorite Italian pasta is a one pot soup that is just as flavorful and delicious. It is hearty, super easy to make and will keep you warm on a cold winter's night.
