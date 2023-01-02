ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Student mental health to be priority in 2023 for Waunakee Community Cares Coalition

By Neal Patten
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 2 days ago

A Waunakee organization with a vision to help youth in the community be healthy and resilient has more clarity headed into the new year to meet that mission following a community meeting on Dec. 7.

Thirty people offered input to set goals and priorities at that Waunakee Community Cares Coalition’s gettogether.

The meeting followed up on another that was held mid-November, at which the attendees developed four urgent focus areas—violence and bullying, belonging and connection, alcohol consumption and vaping, and mental health. The data discussed in November was gathered from 12 student focus groups held in February.

Each of those categories will be the basis for four committees that will work to address the challenges youth are facing such as feeling a sense of disconnection or alienation at school, increasing tendencies toward alcohol consumption and vaping, anxiety and depression.

Those critical issues are especially impacting disparity groups such as Latinx and LGBTQ students, Waunakee Community Cares Coalition coordinator Michelle McGrath said.

At the Community Visioning Session, the attendees were able to break into groups based upon which one of the four challenges they felt resonated with them most or that their experience could best address.

In the breakout groups, community members talked about risk factors in the community and discussed what measures are in place to offset those challenges, before considering possible strategies and solutions to tackle them.

“To me the most profound thing is we had so many people who want to tackle this,” McGrath said. “Members from the school board and school district were equally excited to see community members at the table come together asking what we can do to solve this. The data shows some profound, challenging things we all need to work on together.”

A number of solutions exist requiring work not only in the schools, but also in the community.

Five students were also invited to participate, to help lend a direct perspective.

“It was really awesome to have some youth voices there, that’s so important,” Waunakee Community Cares Coalition communications intern Maddy Zaleski said. “They are first-hand witnesses to bullying in school or students struggling with mental health. It was cool to pick their brains to have that insight into what they are experiencing and seeing every day.”

“We as adults think we have all the answers, but really the students have the most creative ideas and want to be part of solutions,” McGrath added.

This week, members of the Coalition met to lay out a strategic plan for 2023. Another meeting will be held later this month to form the committees and outline initiatives.

One of those initiatives will be working with the school psychologists and social workers to host a retreat-like event in spring for high school students, to address their lack of feeling a connection and a sense of belonging in school.

“It looks like a lot to tackle, but a lot is interconnected,” Zaleski said. “When you deal with one issue, it deals with others. People want to feel like they belong. A lot would improve if that improves.”

That focus in 2023 will be a switch from this past year’s focus, McGrath said. Last year the Coalition focused on vaping and drinking, and worked only a little bit on mental health, but now the latter has risen to the top of the group’s priorities based on what it has learned through surveys and focus groups.

“Belonging and feeling connection can be the most challenging—if you don’t feel connected to your school and community, you will face mental health struggles. Then you turn to alcohol and vaping to soothe that,” McGrath said. “Mental health is the root of all of it, it’s the biggest thing to focus on and put energy into.”

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
