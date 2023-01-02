Effective: 2023-01-05 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Greene and Jackson Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Water is under homes in Plum Bluff Estates. Streets of Merrill flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 23.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO