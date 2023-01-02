Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Greene and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Dallas; Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam affecting Monroe, Dallas and Wilcox Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Millers Ferry Park begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 47.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to rise above the flood stage of 66 feet Friday afternoon and crest around 67.2 feet Saturday evening. A gradual fall below flood stage is forecast by Sunday night. - Flood stage is 66.0 feet.
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
