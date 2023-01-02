Effective: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Dallas; Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam affecting Monroe, Dallas and Wilcox Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Millers Ferry Park begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 47.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to rise above the flood stage of 66 feet Friday afternoon and crest around 67.2 feet Saturday evening. A gradual fall below flood stage is forecast by Sunday night. - Flood stage is 66.0 feet.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO