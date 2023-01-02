ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws

There were 648 mass shootings in 2022, the second-highest year on record just behind 2021. Ali Velshi discusses what can be done with gun control advocates Ryan Busse and Kris Brown. “I’m not okay living in a country with 415 million guns where we’re reducing the amount of controls on ourself. That’s just insane.” says Ryan Busse.Jan. 3, 2023.
Jalopnik

Police Keep Violating the U.S. Constitution With Illegal Traffic Stops

For years, we’ve been reporting on unconstitutional traffic stops by police. They suck, and yet, they keep happening. Recently, Forbes published a great article highlighting this exact issue, and while it’s a great read, it’s also pretty depressing. The way the incentive system is currently set up, law enforcement officers stand to gain a lot more than they might lose for conducting what amount to glorified fishing operations — even though the practice is a wholesale violation of rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decisions in cabin dispute

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err in a disagreement over a remodeling contract for a Black Hills cabin, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices found no reason to overturn any of the decisions in Suvada v. Muller. The court publicly released its unanimous opinion Thursday.
DEADWOOD, SD
MSNBC

MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

The GOP House in chaos as Rep. McCarthy is dealt loss after loss in a cycle of speaker votes. 20 GOP hardliners refusing to move and nobody knows how this ends. Former DNC Chair, Governor Howard Dean and The Atlantic’s David Frum, who also worked for President Bush join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat." Dean saying he doesn’t see McCarty getting through it while Frum compares the hardliners to hostage takers. Jan. 5, 2023.

