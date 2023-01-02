Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6
Research Cremation Services Cost: What Happens at a Cremation Service?. Brain Scan Uncovers Real Cause of Tinnitus (It's Genius) Unsold Furniture Liquidation! It Might be Surprisingly Affordable. StuffAnswered /. SPONSORED. Seniors Don’t Cook Their Own Meals Anymore, They Do This Instead. Volvo Dealer Sales /. SPONSORED. Volvo Has Done...
MSNBC
Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws
There were 648 mass shootings in 2022, the second-highest year on record just behind 2021. Ali Velshi discusses what can be done with gun control advocates Ryan Busse and Kris Brown. “I’m not okay living in a country with 415 million guns where we’re reducing the amount of controls on ourself. That’s just insane.” says Ryan Busse.Jan. 3, 2023.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Hours after a federal judge denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on the entire measure.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Jalopnik
Police Keep Violating the U.S. Constitution With Illegal Traffic Stops
For years, we’ve been reporting on unconstitutional traffic stops by police. They suck, and yet, they keep happening. Recently, Forbes published a great article highlighting this exact issue, and while it’s a great read, it’s also pretty depressing. The way the incentive system is currently set up, law enforcement officers stand to gain a lot more than they might lose for conducting what amount to glorified fishing operations — even though the practice is a wholesale violation of rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
Federal judge issues ruling over Oregon's strict gun law after police ask for more time
The police agencies tasked with enacting Oregon's gun control law say they don't have enough time or resources to create a permit-to-purchase system by the Dec. 8 deadline.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
Guns don’t cause homicides. The real problem is everyone’s bubble of personal privacy
The author of this letter to the editor says civil libertarians have made it almost impossible for employers or law enforcement to prevent mass killings. | Opinion
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
7 Alabama family members sentenced in one of US’s largest cockfighting operations, feds say
Seven members of an Alabama family have been federally sentenced in connection with cockfighting and bird breeding operations in Chilton County. The operation involved a cockfighting arena with stadium seating that fit 150 people and had several rings to hosts cockfights. “Combined, the seven convicted members of the Easterling family...
South Dakota Supreme Court allows DUI based on daughter’s tip
A phone call to police from her 14-year-old daughter was sufficient cause to detain a woman suspected of driving under the influence, the South Dakota Supreme Court says.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy claims GOP will emerge united after failed speaker votes
Odd Trick That Gets Rid Of Dust (You'll Wish You Tried It Sooner) California Do This Instead Of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) People in San Jose are Loving Martha Stewart's Meal Kit. 6 To 60 Month CD Rates /. SPONSORED. View Today's Highest CD Rates. Cadillac SUVS |...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decisions in cabin dispute
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err in a disagreement over a remodeling contract for a Black Hills cabin, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices found no reason to overturn any of the decisions in Suvada v. Muller. The court publicly released its unanimous opinion Thursday.
Biden administration looks to undo Trump-era medical workers 'conscience' rule
The Biden administration is looking to undo Trump-era rules that increased medical workers' ability to refuse to perform procedures that conflicted with moral or religious beliefs.
MSNBC
MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'
The GOP House in chaos as Rep. McCarthy is dealt loss after loss in a cycle of speaker votes. 20 GOP hardliners refusing to move and nobody knows how this ends. Former DNC Chair, Governor Howard Dean and The Atlantic’s David Frum, who also worked for President Bush join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat." Dean saying he doesn’t see McCarty getting through it while Frum compares the hardliners to hostage takers. Jan. 5, 2023.
Comments / 0