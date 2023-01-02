52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was killed and three other people were hurt in a crash on W. Good Hope Rd. Sunday morning, police say.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release from police, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into another car with three people inside. Milwaukee Police say "alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this incident."

The 21-year-old was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. He was arrested and taken into police custody. Criminal charges are currently under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

One of the people inside the car that was hit, a 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man, died at a local hospital. He has been identified as Craig Schimming. The other two victims in that car, a 76-year-old Menomonee Falls man and a 78-year-old Menomonee Falls woman, were both taken to hospitals with very serious injuries.

The man and women are Schimming's parents, George and Janice. They are both in intensive care.

Friends say they were on their way to church when the crash happened.

"He was such a good guy," said Jill Fischer. "This did not need to happen. I'm broken up about it. It's a tragic reminder not to take anything for granted. Take that time to tell people you love them. We are staying in touch with the family, and just want to be as much help and support to them as possible. right now"

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

