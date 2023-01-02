Read full article on original website
pharmtech.com
The Growth and Emergence of Technology in the Outsourcing Space
CMOs are hoping to grow outsourcing to significantly higher levels in many different areas, with a focus on analytical testing, toxicity testing, and fill/finish operations. Outsourcing has become a crucial part of the biopharmaceutical industry, with many contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) being the only facilities with the ability to produce vaccines and therapies in the vast volumes requested. Other reasons for outsourcing include the need to control costs/minimize internal staff and resources, getting a product out to the market in an efficient way, and having no alternative ways to complete manufacturing capabilities (1).
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets
It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.
TechCrunch
Mercedes to use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories
The automaker is one of Nvidia’s latest customers to use Omniverse Enterprise, a software platform used to build and operate metaverse applications. Nvidia said Tuesday ahead of the official kickoff of CES 2023 that Mercedes will use Omniverse to design, plan and optimize its factories. Specifically, Mercedes is preparing to manufacture its new electric vehicle platform at its plant in Rastatt, Germany.
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
ZDNet
A health tracker for any watch: Baracoda's BHeart brings sustainability to the wearables industry
At CES on Wednesday, the health tech company Baracoda showcased its health tracker, the first to be universally interoperable with already existing wristwear. Baracoda's BHeart can be used with a compatible watch band. BHeart uses energy-harvesting technology to recharge its battery with motion, body heat, and environmental light. Sensors built...
chemengonline.com
Transitioning into the new year
This past year was one of the best in a decade for the chemical process industries (CPI), according to the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC; Washington, D.C., www.americanchemistry.com) year-end report [ 1]. The report details that output of U.S. chemical producers grew by 3.9% and chemical industry capital spending grew 9.0% to $33.5 billion in 2022. Much of the investment went toward capacity expansions, upgrades and sustainability projects, such as for recycling and development of lower-emissions technologies. The gains this past year were made despite serious headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations and worldwide economic uncertainties due largely to the war in Europe, as well as ongoing effects from the pandemic.
agequipmentintelligence.com
Herbicide GUSS Receives CES 2023 Innovation Award
GUSS Automation’s Herbicide GUSS is the recipient of the CES Innovation Award honoree presented by Consumer Technology Association and will be recognized at CES 2023, the most influential tech event in the world for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. The CES Innovation Awards program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and GUSS Automation will be recognized in the category of Food/AgTech.
cxmtoday.com
Tomato Galaxy, Multi-Brand Interactive VR World, Launches On Meta Horizon Worlds
One of the first multi-brand interactive virtual reality (VR) worlds, Tomato Galaxy, officially launched on Meta Horizon Worlds. The project is led by Tomato US, a subsidiary of BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd, with the world itself created by designers at Vidyuu. Meta Horizon Worlds is a social VR...
Amazon is laying off over 18,000 workers, the largest job cut in the company's history
Amazon is reportedly laying off the largest number of workers of any major tech company in recent months and more than initially thought.
Harman's New Head-Up Displays And Infotainment Systems Will Revolutionize Safety
Harman announced several new automotive interior technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This automotive technology company is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on improving consumer experiences in the automotive space. The latest technology includes items to improve safety, entertainment, and a combination of both. Among...
At CES tech mega-show, driverless cars show promise, limitations
Crowds of techies will descend on Las Vegas this week for the annual CES technology mega-show, but one innovation may again fall short of long-held hopes: driverless cars. In Las Vegas - where close to 100,000 convention goers were expected for the CES expo - unmanned Ubers began hitting the streets last month in a venture with the company Motional, but always with a human on board, just in case.
cxmtoday.com
Perfect Corp Partners With Avon For Virtual Try-On Experience
The VTO solution will allow Avon to offer its shoppers and Reps a hyper-realistic virtual beauty experience. Beauty and fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp is extending its partnership with beauty brand Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine markets, including the UK. The immersive...
financefeeds.com
Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
aiexpress.io
2023 robotics predictions from industry experts
We already recapped probably the most memorable and hottest tales of 2022, in addition to the most important acquisitions. You’ll find all of The Robotic Report‘s 2022 Yr in Evaluate protection right here. With 2023 simply underway, we requested a number of the robotics business’s main minds to...
takeitcool.com
Global Online Recruitment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Online Recruitment Market Trends, Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global online recruitment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions. Online Recruitment Market Size, Share,...
myscience.org
Alumnus Henk Arntz has big ambitions in sustainability
Suncom Energy, the startup created by Mechanical Engineering alumnus Henk Arntz, is making quite a name for itself as it boosts industry’s sustainability. Recently, Henk Arntz, CEO of Suncom Energy, marched away with the Industry Innovators Award 2022, having won both the jury prize and the audience prize. He also had the opportunity to pitch his idea during the Dragons’ Den of Transition. The startup founded by Arntz, alumnus of the department of Mechanical Engineering, is regarded as a promising agent for change as the industrial sector moves towards sustainability. He wants to build the Netherlands’ first concentrated solar thermal energy storage facility, using compact parabolic mirrors to supply renewable heat 24/7 to bakeries, glasshouses and saunas.
