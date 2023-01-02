This past year was one of the best in a decade for the chemical process industries (CPI), according to the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC; Washington, D.C., www.americanchemistry.com) year-end report [ 1]. The report details that output of U.S. chemical producers grew by 3.9% and chemical industry capital spending grew 9.0% to $33.5 billion in 2022. Much of the investment went toward capacity expansions, upgrades and sustainability projects, such as for recycling and development of lower-emissions technologies. The gains this past year were made despite serious headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations and worldwide economic uncertainties due largely to the war in Europe, as well as ongoing effects from the pandemic.

