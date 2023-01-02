ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Family Karma’ Aunties Divide Cast With Feud – and Monica Vaswani Shares Receipts

By Gina Ragusa
 2 days ago

Family Karma tensions continue to brew between the aunties as the feud between Brian Benni’s mother Dharma and Vishal Parvani’s mother Reshma spills over onto the group.

At Kalpna Patel’s party, Dharma shared with some of the other Family Karma aunties that she didn’t feel very welcome at Vishal and Richa Sadana’s wedding and that Reshma seemingly snubbed her. Tension has been brewing over several episodes but during “The Auntie Bunch,” Dharma brings up how she felt during Vishal’s wedding. Reshma was invited but didn’t show up at Kalpna’s party.

“You are the host, you have a wedding,” Dharma said to the group. “No matter if you have 100 people or you have five people. I’m saying too much but at Richa’s wedding, Reshma, she didn’t say hello or anything.”

Now Dharma understands how Lopa felt on ‘Family Karma’ Season 1

Richa’s mother, Lopa told the group that Reshma also used to ignore her. “Years ago Lopa was at Reshma Parvani’s son’s wedding and she was ignored,” Dharma said in a confessional. The moment was rehashed during Family Karma Season 1, which was the crux of some of the tension between Lopa and Reshma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw1eV_0k0tjPmz00
Dharma Benni and Reshma Parvani |Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images/Monica Schipper/Bravo

“Now I 100% see Lopa’s side,” Dharma added. “It just feels s***ty. ‘Cuz I have not done anything to her.” A producer pointed out that when Dharma tried to broker peace between Reshma and Lopa, did Reshma view that as meddling?

“Maybe,” Dharma replied. “I’m not sure at all.”

Dharma and Reshma’s tension prompts the ‘Family Karma’ aunties to take sides

Lopa backed Dharma but the other women tried to walk a line between their friends. But Dharma said, “If you were real friends, you will say yes she is wrong,” Dharma said about Reshma. Amrit Kapai’s mother, Lavina tried to explain to Dharma that perhaps Reshma was busy hosting the wedding.

Meanwhile, production captured Lavina secretly texting Reshma, asking her if she was coming to the party. Clearly aware of the tense gossip, Vishal’s father Kishor tells Lavina he and Reshma would not be coming to the party. And in a confessional, he added, “If they don’t appreciate us, the best we can do is to avoid these people.”

Of course, now Lavina feels stuck in the middle. She said in a confessional she wanted to bring this feud out in the open. Instead, the gossip continued to fester.

‘Family Karma’ kids get involved in the auntie tension

The Family Karma “kids” ended up getting involved on social media as the episode aired. “Seems like some aunties are trying to make it about themselves,” Vishal tweeted . “But here are some receipts thanks to MonicaVaswani for sharing. Don’t drag my mom into it, when she actually cares and reaches out to everyone.”

