cryptonewsz.com
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to lose its value in 2023?
Shiba Inu is a much-hyped cryptocurrency in the industry. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.000033, but it reduced its value within 12 months and is currently trading around $0.0000081 at the beginning of 2023. It suggests the bearish momentum of this meme coin, which does not have strong fundamentals or extensive use cases for a future price surge.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,300
Ethereum was able to clear the $1,240 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and there might be a move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum is moving higher above the $1,220 and $1,240 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,220 and the 100 hourly...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
cryptonewsz.com
The Graph sustains $0.05 support: Will GRT recover further?
The Graph remains a massively volatile coin in the last 12 months. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.68, but currently, it is trading around $0.061, which suggests a bearish pressure in the market. Experts suggest that it may not be the right time to invest in...
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
dailycoin.com
Only 20% of All Staked Ethereum (stETH) is in Profit, Lido Finance Leads Staking
On-chain data shows that despite the increasing interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking, only about 20% of all ETH staked is in profit following the crypto winter of 2022. Data from Dune Analytics shows that only approximately 20% of all staked ETH were done at prices lower than current levels and are still in the money. ETH currently trades at $1,250 from an all-time high of $4,891.
astaga.com
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the present bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. But elsewhere within the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as a lot as 96% or more. In a latest video, Elliott Wave Worldwide Forex & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is trading in a range below $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below if it stays below the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum is still trading in a range below the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100...
