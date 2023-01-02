Kevin Durant Will Request A Trade Again This Summer, Predicts NBA Insider

Kevin Durant may ask for another trade in the offseason as per NBA insider.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. The Slim Reaper helped the Nets hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference as of now, with a record of 24-12.

KD recently reflected back on how the year 2022 was for him and the Nets . Durant is right about the year being incredibly tough for the franchise. The Brooklyn Nets dealt with a lot of issues, such as Kevin Durant demanding a trade in the offseason, Kyrie Irving's off-court issues, and the players not getting along with head coach Steve Nash, to name a few.

But as of now, one would think that the Nets are in paradise and will focus on winning the 2023 NBA Championship. Well, that's not true, per an NBA insider.

Kevin Durant Requesting A Trade Again Is Not Completely Off The Hook

A few weeks ago, Kevin Durant shared his true feelings about why he requested a trade from the Nets . KD explained that his decision was fueled by his desire to continue winning at this stage in his career.

Either way, it seems like the Nets heard Durant's demands and improved the roster. The result of that effort is clearly visible in the Nets' improved record after struggling for the first few games of the season.

Despite that, NBA insider Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated has made a huge claim about Durant's future with the Nets. Beck believes that Durant will ask for another trade in the upcoming offseason.

Via Sports Illustrated :

What, you thought everything was peachy in Brooklyn after KD rescinded his last trade demand? All that did was buy the Nets a little time. But, despite this hot streak, this team is too flawed and fragile to win a title next spring, and it’s a near-certainty it’ll let Kyrie Irving walk in July. So what would Durant be staying for?

Beck believes that the Nets are still far from building a roster that can win an NBA title this season. If his prediction turns out to be true, the Nets are inevitably heading toward another disappointing run in the playoffs. Keeping that in mind, Beck's prediction may turn out to be true, and this time around, the organization may not be able to convince KD to stay.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.