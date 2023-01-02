ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

How extreme weather is changing real estate nationwide and in Miami

For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Idyllic Lifestyle Disrupted

A stroll through Miami Shores Village reveals tree-lined streets of single-family homes, mostly built in the 1950s, and occupied by residents who have lived there for generations. The modest bedroom community is a great source of pride for a sizable portion of its nearly 12,000 inhabitants. Sitting quietly along Biscayne...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
communitynewspapers.com

County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior

This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida high school offers Esports program for online gaming students

MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida high school is creating a digital space for its students that are not interested in physical sports, turning a love for video games into college scholarships and career opportunities. Playing video games has evolved. Matthew Moreno is a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School...
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy