Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
How extreme weather is changing real estate nationwide and in Miami
For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.
biscaynetimes.com
Idyllic Lifestyle Disrupted
A stroll through Miami Shores Village reveals tree-lined streets of single-family homes, mostly built in the 1950s, and occupied by residents who have lived there for generations. The modest bedroom community is a great source of pride for a sizable portion of its nearly 12,000 inhabitants. Sitting quietly along Biscayne...
Massive delays as travelers report Miami airport’s system is down after Southwest holiday chaos
MASSIVE travel delays have been reported out of Florida after the FAA confirmed an air traffic control issue in Miami. Travel issues and cancellations continue to plague Americans even as the holiday season winds down. A ground stop on all Florida airports had been ordered by the FAA but has...
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
communitynewspapers.com
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
Miami New Times
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
WSVN-TV
South Florida high school offers Esports program for online gaming students
MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida high school is creating a digital space for its students that are not interested in physical sports, turning a love for video games into college scholarships and career opportunities. Playing video games has evolved. Matthew Moreno is a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
New law bans smoking on popular South Florida beach
A new law that went into effect on January 1st has outlawed smoking at a popular South Florida beach.
Comments / 0